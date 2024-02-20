Donald Trump Declaring Bankruptcy Wouldn't Save Him, Here's Why





Bankruptcy is unlikely to save Donald Trump from having to pay millions of dollars he owes from recent lawsuits, a legal expert said.

Eric C. Chaffee, a business law professor at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, told Newsweek that Trump would still have to sell his property to pay the $450 million he owes in court for fraud and defamation .

“With the recent rulings against former President Trump, the future of his real estate empire is uncertain,” Chaffee said.

Even if Trump declares bankruptcy to avoid paying, “he may not be able to fulfill his responsibility in this process” because a court will not allow him to vacate the full amount of the judgments.

“Even if a bankruptcy court is willing to allow him to discharge some of that liability, he will likely have to sell some of his assets in the process to satisfy the judgments against him,” he said. he declares.

Chaffee said Trump could withstand bankruptcy.

“Although his organizations have declared bankruptcy in the past, he has committed not to declare personal bankruptcy,” he noted.

However, he said Trump “is not without hope.”

“Large judgments are often reduced on appeal. Additionally, he may have sufficient financial assets to pay the judgments against him without liquidating his assets,” he added.

Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University in New York, said Trump would likely seek bail to pay for the prosecution before launching an appeal. If Trump doesn't have the resources to do so, he could be in trouble, Germain said.

“If he is unable to meet the conditions required to obtain a stay pending his appeal, then his financial situation will be in serious jeopardy,” he said. “So I would expect that he [then] consider filing for bankruptcy to stay enforcement while he pursues his appeal.

“We will just have to wait and see what the appeals courts require and whether Trump will be able to meet the requirements. If he is able to obtain a stay pending appeal, the final outcome will await the results of the appeal “, he added. which will be months from now. »

Newsweek reached out to Trump's lawyer via email Tuesday for comment on this story.

On February 26, New York Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump will have to pay approximately $354.4 million in penalties for overinflating the value of his assets. His sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, were each ordered to pay more than $4 million.

Trump, the current Republican Party front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, has maintained his innocence in the case and said it was politically motivated.

On January 26, a New York City jury ordered the former president to pay $83.3 million in damages to E. Jean Carroll, a retired journalist, for statements Trump made in 2019 He said she was lying about allegations he sexually assaulted her indoors. a Manhattan department store dressing room in the 1990s. This amount includes $7.3 million in compensatory damages, $11 million in reputational damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

In May 2023, Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages in another civil defamation lawsuit stemming from a denial he made regarding his allegations in 2022. He denied repeatedly any wrongdoing and said he would appeal the verdict.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

