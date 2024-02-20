Jokowi signals cabinet reshuffle could happen Wednesday morning – Politics





President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has hinted that a cabinet reshuffle could take place as early as Wednesday morning, in line with a previous plan from late last year. The outgoing president did not confirm reports of a possible cabinet reshuffle when confronted in Ancol, North Jakarta, on Tuesday afternoon. “Wait and see tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” he told reporters, without elaborating. He also sidestepped questions about who in the cabinet would be replaced or whether he would meet more political party leaders. Earlier in the day, local media quoted politicians as talking about an imminent reshuffle, in which Agrarian and Land Planning Minister Hadi Tjahjanto would become the new coordinating minister for legal, political and economic affairs. security, replacing Mahfud MD who resigned to run as a vice-presidential candidate last. election of the week. The reports also name Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono to replace Hadi as head of the Ministry of Physical Planning. If confirmed, Hadi would replace Interior Minister Tito Karnavian, who became acting coordinating minister after Mahfud's departure. The confirmation comes barely a week after the 2024 presidential election, before which Jokowi was accused of mobilizing state resources to support presumptive winner Prabowo Subianto. Each Wednesday Stay informed with the latest news and developments regarding Indonesia's highly anticipated 2024 general elections. for subscribing to our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. See more newsletters This also happened after Prabowo visited Agus' father, former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, in Pacitan, East Java, as well as during Jokowi's meeting with party chairman NasDem , Surya Paloh, in Jakarta, both this weekend. Jokowi has expressed plans to reshuffle his cabinet since October 2023, around the time NasDem politician Syahrul Yasin Limpo resigned as agriculture minister following a corruption investigation at the ministry . The president ended up reappointing his long-time supporter Amran Sulaiman on October 25 to replace Syahrul. Amran previously held the ministerial post from 2014 to 2019 during Jokowi's first term. Analysts saw Jokowi's reshuffle plans as an opportunity for him to consolidate power in his final year before stepping down, but he has refrained from pulling the trigger since the start of the election campaign. Most recently, critics shunned the president's political maneuvers just after investigative agencies confirmed Prabowo's election victory following several quick counts. Official election results will not be expected until next month.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thejakartapost.com/indonesia/2024/02/20/jokowi-signals-cabinet-reshuffle-could-take-place-on-wednesday-morning.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos