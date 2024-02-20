Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually dedicates IIT Gandhinagar infra phase 1B





Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi dedicated the infrastructure of Phase 1B and laid the foundation stone of student hostels and staff residences of IIT Gandhinagar (IITGN) for the construction of Phase 2A of the Institute on February 20, 2024 by videoconference. During the programme, the Prime Minister digitally inaugurated infrastructure projects worth over Rs 13,300 crore in the education and skill sector across the country. Including IITGN, these projects include 10 IITs, 5 IIITs, 3 IIMs, 2 IISERs, 4 NITs, 1 AICTE, 2 skill development institutes, 12 central universities, 25 central schools and 19 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya. Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said: In education, a strong root base ensures strength and resilience of higher branches. Today, institutes like IITs and IIMs in different states are witnessing growth and expansion. I would like to congratulate the youth of the entire country on this occasion. Gujarat Governor Shri Acharya Devvrat was the distinguished guest of honor at the event at IITGN. Addressing the audience, the governor expressed joy at being part of this important occasion. Today, the youth of the nation should be proud to witness the rapid development of the country. Over the past decade, India has become the 5th largest economy in the world, from 11th place previously, he added. Before this, Professor Rajat Moona, Director, IITGN, welcomed the distinguished guests at the event. He recalled Shri Narendra Modi's visit in 2011 as the then Chief Minister, where he had urged the institute to create a campus that would be a matter of pride and would be visited by people from far and wide. close. Subsequently, in 2017, as Prime Minister during the inauguration of phase 1A of the campus and again today for the inauguration of phase 1B of the campus. He said, “In our quest to make IIT Gandhinagar a world-class institute, meaningful participation of all stakeholders has been essential. IITGN's new academic buildings house the Institute's library, several student classrooms, laboratories, faculty rooms and a Maker Space, a space that provides a hands-on learning experience for students. A Jal Mandap and 4 lawn tennis courts have also been constructed under the phase 1B project. Phase 2A staff accommodation will comprise 183 units, covering a total built-up area of ​​35,000 square meters. Additionally, hostels designed to accommodate around 1,200 students will be constructed, with a total built-up area of ​​around 36,000 square meters, under this phase. DeshGujarat

