China Business News: Top Watchdogs Ask China's Financial Sector to Follow Communist Party Values





China's top financial watchdogs have pledged to continue their campaign to ensure the sector adheres to Communist Party values ​​and serves the economy while avoiding “excessive” and “reckless” risks, the official newspaper said on Tuesday party. President Xi Jinping has shown his dissatisfaction with a $63 trillion financial sector, taking steps during his third term to strengthen the party's ability to set its direction by creating party entities such as the Central Financial Commission. “The financial power we want to build is a socialist financial power under the leadership of the Communist Party of China,” the party's top financial policy body and ideological working group said in an article in the People's Daily.

“Stable financial development is guaranteed by strict and rigorous supervision,” adds the article, jointly attributed to the office of the Central Financial Commission and the Central Financial Work Committee. He also urged market participants “not to act rashly” and to “establish a correct view of activities, performance and risks, in order to avoid excessive risks beyond their capabilities to bear.” The remarks come as senior party officials have yet to agree to a comprehensive bailout plan in the face of a stock market selloff, excessively indebted real estate developers and highly indebted local governments. Instead, they argue that a socialist economy can function as long as market actors do not go off the rails. Although the world's second-largest economy hit its growth target of around 5% last year, analysts say authorities will need to revive market-oriented reforms to prevent slowing to around 3% a year, which would look like to an economic recession. In 2022, Xi outlined a long-term vision of “modernization with Chinese characteristics”, with a goal of doubling the economy by 2035 which government economists say calls for average annual growth of 4.7%. . In recent months, some former top finance officials have been expelled from the party or accused of corruption, as Xi's anti-corruption campaign makes headway in the sector. “We are determined to win the battle against corruption in the financial sector,” the watchdogs added, while urging financiers to “respect market rules and professional ethics.” They warned financiers to “focus their innovations on serving the real economy and not engage in self-inflated pseudo-innovation.” (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/news/international/business/top-watchdogs-tell-chinas-finance-sector-to-follow-communist-party-values/articleshow/107844389.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos