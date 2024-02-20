Imran Khan alleges that the mother of all rigs; Demands return of “stolen” people’s mandate





Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday slammed the powerful establishment and its political opponents by calling the country's electoral process the “mother of all rigging” and demanded that the people's mandate which had been “stolen » to his party be returned. .

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after meeting her brother Imran Khan, Aleema conveyed her message, saying Imran called for an immediate end to pre-poll and post-poll fraud. elections and that he wants the mandate of the people to be respected. respected to “save the country’s reputation internationally”. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been lodged in Adiala jail since last year following his conviction in corruption cases.

Independent candidates – a majority supported by the PTI – won 93 seats in the National Assembly in these elections. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and won 75 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), with its 17 seats, agreed to support the possible PML-N-PPP alliance, but several rounds of negotiations yielded no results.

To form a government, a party must win 133 seats out of the 265 seats contested in the National Assembly, which has 266 members.

Shortly after the meeting, the party released a 5:49 video in which Aleema is seen speaking to journalists from her official X handle. Recounting what she calls her brother's message, Aleema mentioned four indicators.

“'The mother of all U-turns', meaning respecting the boot rather than the vote and the 'Mother of Selection' where cases against suspected criminals were withdrawn and placed on Imran's head,” she said, apparently referring to Nawaz Sharif receiving a clean chit even after his conviction in some corruption cases.

But Imran's main point was rigging before, during and after the vote, she said.

“The 'Mother of All Rigs' before the elections was when they shut down the party, banned all candidates, tore down our (cricket) bat symbol and banned rallies etc., while everyone else was allowed this during the pre-election rigging” and ““Mother of “All rigging” on election day, when there was no respect for the voters, you suspend the Internet, polling stations are rigged and voters are insulted,” she said.

“The 'Mother of All Rigging' post-poll started the same night of the vote, considering people insulted you, used their vote as a weapon against you, what are you doing? You stopped showing the results, suspended Internet and started posting- rigging of elections by invalidating Form 45.” Imran Khan's message is clear. “The people's mandate that was stolen from us must be returned,” she said.

