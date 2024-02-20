President Joko Widodo supports quality journalism and continuity of conventional media

Jakarta I Sumut24.co

President Joko Widodo confirmed that he had signed the Presidential Regulation on the Responsibility to Support Quality Journalism or the Presidential Decree on Editors' Rights. According to the President, the signing took place yesterday (19/2) in Jakarta.

Before signing the presidential decree, the president acknowledged having listened closely to the aspirations of his colleagues in the press. Jokowi realized that the aspirations of members of the press were not completely unanimous. There is a long debate and differences in aspirations between conventional media and digital platforms, as well as between large digital platforms.

“We must continue to consider the implications. Once we begin to reach a point of understanding, we can begin to find common ground. This is coupled with pressure from the Press Council and encouragement from representatives of media companies. press and media associations,” Jokowi said. during the landmark event commemorating National Press Day in Ancol, Jakarta, Tuesday (20/2/24).

The original spirit of this presidential decree, he said, was to stop all negative content and produce quality journalism for Indonesia's progress.

“We also want to ensure the sustainability of the national media industry. We want more equitable cooperation between media companies and global digital platforms,” ​​Jokowi said.

The President said the quality of journalism and the sustainability of the conventional media industry are important concerns for the government and this is what members of the press are looking forward to. He once again stated that the process of establishing this presidential regulation was very long, that there were many differences of opinion and that it was tiring for many parties because it was very difficult to find ground agreement.

In his speech, Jokowi also emphasized that this presidential regulation constitutes a clear general framework for cooperation between media companies and digital platforms.

This presidential regulation is not intended to reduce press freedom but emphasizes that publishers' rights are an initiative of press personnel and that the government will not regulate press content.

The government regulates commercial relationships between news companies and digital platforms with a passion to improve the quality of journalism.

The government is seriously considering how to approach this digital transformation. He also dismissed the concerns of content creators.

“It seems that content creators are concerned about this presidential regulation. I convey to you that this presidential regulation does not apply to content creators. Please continue the cooperation that is going well with digital platforms,” he said. -he explains.

He recalled that the implementation of this presidential regulation must anticipate possible risks. Especially during the transition period for this based implementation, both in terms of the response of the digital platform and that of the user community.

Jokowi received reports that the press was facing difficult times in today's digital age. The government will not remain silent, he said, and will continue to seek solutions for domestic businesses.

He also asked the Minister of Communication and Information to prioritize government advertising spending in favor of media companies. “I have repeatedly said that the minimum is for short-term amortization and, indeed, this does not solve the overall problems of the newspaper company,” he said.

In addition to congratulating the National Press Day 2024, the President also expressed his thanks to all members of the press who constantly accompany the community in democratic life. He also thanked the press for following the elections that have just taken place.

“I'm also often heavily criticized. There are photos of my unique and strange face on media covers, on magazine covers, on social media and it's very popular. It doesn't matter, it “There's no problem for me, but there are my grandchildren who complain,” he explained, greeted by laughter from the audience.

The President added that it is about respect for freedom of the press, freedom of expression and freedom of opinion, and that the government is aware of the various challenges faced by members of the press in the digital age. Therefore, the government continues to strive to support an adaptive press system, while respecting press freedom, as I stated during the commemoration of Press Day last year.

The President then sent two messages. First, the press must remain one of the pillars of democracy. The press must be a common source of information, reporting the facts as they are, but without inventing or hypothesizing. Secondly, he really hopes that media companies can think about concrete and strategic measures to continue to innovate in order to adapt to changing times and be able to stand up independently in the face of the onslaught of global competition.

The president of the Press Council, Ninik Rahayu, confirmed that the situation of the national press was not good. “We cannot turn a blind eye. Reports submitted to the Press Council in 2023 show that there are at least more than 800 press workers who have been laid off or made redundant and this figure could be more if it continues. “Adds to the turmoil occurring in local media companies,” Ninik said.

On the other hand, the development of digital platforms has transformed into a giant media that has taken over the dissemination of information. The advertising share, he explained, is absorbed by global platforms (around 75%) without adequate revenue sharing. If media revenues decline further and further, members of the press will certainly struggle to consistently provide the best quality information.

This situation, Ninik explains, can be described as being like a plant being allowed to grow in the middle of arid land. However, the plant is almost devoid of fertilizer or water to be able to continue growing and producing beneficial fruits for consumption.

Also present at the event were TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto; General Pol Listyo Sigit Prabowo, national police chief; President of the MPR, Bambang Soesatyo; Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung; Minister of Communication and Information, Budi Arie Setiadi; Acting Governor of DKI Jakarta, Heru Budi Hartono, Chairman of Commission I of the DPR, Mutya Viada Hafid; and members of the press. (ed.)

