President Aliyev: Turkish army model fully integrated into Azerbaijani armed forces
President Ilham Aliyev made his first official visit to Turkey since his victory in the snap presidential elections on February 7.
In one-on-one and expanded meetings on Monday, Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed critical aspects of the strategic partnership between the two countries, pledging to continue progress through collaborative efforts.
President Aliyev underlines military cooperation as one of the key directions set by Baku and Ankara.
“Our armies form one fist. Every year, at least ten military exercises take place in Turkey and Azerbaijan, further increasing our military strength. The Second Karabakh War and the anti-terrorist operation that we carried out exactly five months ago demonstrated once again that the model of the Turkish army is fully integrated with that of Azerbaijan,” said the President of Azerbaijan.
He added that the anti-terrorist operation carried out in the Karabakh region (Garabagh) in September 2023 left no room for separatist and divisive forces on Azerbaijani territory, ensuring that there will never be room for them to the future.
President Aliyev highlighted the defense partnership between Azerbaijan and Turkey, which includes joint defense manufacturing projects.
The armed forces of Turkey and Azerbaijan have conducted several joint military exercises, including the “Mustafa Kemal Ataturk-2023» joint tactical exercise, which marked the culmination of their annual exercise plan. This exercise, involving personnel from both countries, took place from October 23 to 25 last year.
The exercise was extensive and took place in various locations in Azerbaijan, such as Baku, the Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic and the recently liberated territories. Around 3,000 military personnel participated, as well as a wide range of military assets, including armored vehicles, artillery units, aircraft and engineering equipment. Focusing on modern combat techniques, the exercise emphasized the integration of different military branches, such as artillery, aviation and ground forces. Activities ranged from coordinating maneuvers between units to building pontoon bridges for river crossings and executing airborne landings.
The main objective of the joint tactical exercise “Mustafa Kemal Atatürk-2023” was to strengthen the capabilities of coordination and combat command. Through cooperative activities between troops, the exercise aimed to promote the exchange of experiences and raise the professionalism of military personnel.
Baku and Ankara have increased the frequency of joint exercises following a 44-day war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have long been at odds over the Karabakh region. After the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, Armenia launched full-scale military aggression against Azerbaijan, marking the longest and deadliest war in the South Caucasus region. The bloody war ended with a ceasefire in 1994 and saw Armenia forcibly occupy 20 percent of Azerbaijan's internationally recognized territories. More than 30,000 Azerbaijanis were killed, nearly 4,000 disappeared and a million were expelled from these lands during a brutal campaign of ethnic cleansing by Armenia.
On September 27, 2020, the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict took a violent turn when Armenian forces deployed on occupied Azerbaijani lands shelled military positions and civilian settlements in Azerbaijan. During the counterattack operations, which lasted 44 days, Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from an illegal Armenian occupation that had lasted for almost 30 years. The war ended with the signing of a declaration on November 10, 2020, under which Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan.
During and after the 2020 war, President Aliyev revealed Azerbaijan's intention to strengthen the national army along the lines of Turkey but on a smaller scale. As part of the modernization of the army, in accordance with Turkish military expertise, completely new commando units have been created in areas with difficult terrain.
In 2021 and 2022, President Aliyev inaugurated new commando units, whose personnel had completed week-long “commando preparation” courses in Turkey, under the direct participation and guidance of Turkish military specialists.
The commandos played a central role in the one-day local counter-terrorism operations carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan last September.
