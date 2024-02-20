Biden told aides to step up attacks on Trump's wild comments





President Joe Biden has personally ordered his top campaign aides in recent days to focus more aggressively on former President Donald Trump's inflammatory comments, according to two sources familiar with the president's executive order.

Biden's direction, relayed to his top aides, was to dramatically ramp up campaign efforts to highlight the crazy shit Trump says in public, according to these sources.

The president's unprecedented instruction appears to demonstrate that Biden himself believes it is essential to portray his presumed Republican opponent as unhinged and unfit for office. For weeks, members of his campaign said they were fully prepared for Trump to become the GOP nominee.

The president's reelection team has long focused on what it sees as black-and-white contrasts between Biden and Trump when it comes to their temperaments and worldviews. what that would look like is at the heart of their general election strategy on everything from foreign policy to reproductive rights to protecting democratic institutions.

This strategy is largely driven by widespread concern among Biden aides that too many voters appear to have forgotten what they view as some of the most outrageous and unacceptable moments of the Trump presidency. As a senior campaign adviser recently said, they've been surprised by how many voters seem to wear rose-colored glasses when looking back on the Trump years, a reality the campaign says it needs to change by constantly reminding voters what Trump stands for. .

The president knows the stakes in November could not be higher for the American people, Ammar Moussa, the Biden campaign's rapid response director, said in a statement to CNN. Donald Trump is the opposite of everything President Biden stands for and has accomplished since taking office, and the campaign's top priority over the next nine months will be presenting this difficult choice to voters.

The president issued his order to top aides in recent weeks, but did so before the release this month of special counsel Robert Hurs' report on Biden's handling of classified documents, according to one of the sources. Hur did not make accusations against Biden, but kicked things off. a political storm by describing Biden as an elderly man with memory problems in his lengthy report.

If Biden wants his team to more intensely highlight Trump's more provocative statements, the campaign has had ample opportunity to do so in recent weeks.

Trump said this month he would encourage Russia to invade countries that fail to meet their NATO obligations, alarming U.S. and foreign officials.

The campaign was quick to release a statement from Biden.

Donald Trump's admission that he intends to give Putin the green light for more war and violence, to continue his brutal assault on a free Ukraine, and to extend his aggression to the people of Poland and the Baltic states is terrible and dangerous, the president said. Freedom and democracy themselves will be on the menu in the November elections.

It was only the second time, according to a campaign official, that a Biden campaign statement was attributed directly to the president. The first time was in December, when Biden called attention to the eighth anniversary of Trump's so-called Muslim ban, which the president called cruel and a betrayal of America's long history. welcome people of all faiths and even no faith.

Two days later, Biden himself criticized Trump for those comments in remarks at the White House.

No other president in our history has bowed to a Russian dictator, Biden said in a speech that constitutes one of his harshest criticisms of Trump on foreign policy to date. Let me say this as clearly as possible: I never will. For God's sake, that's stupid. It is shameful. It's dangerous. It's not American.

The next day, the campaign went after Trump again after the former president repeated his threats toward NATO members. The email, sent with the subject line “In case you think Trump was joking about NATO: He's not,” said that no one should be fooled into thinking Trump is joking.

And when Trump appeared to mock Republican rival Nikki Haley's husband, a National Guardsman, for his deployment overseas (What happened to her husband? Where is he? He's gone, Trump taunted during a campaign rally), Biden quickly criticized these comments about X.

The answer is that Major Haley is currently overseas serving his country. We know he thinks our troops are idiots, but this guy wouldn't know how to serve his country if it slapped him, Biden's message said.

