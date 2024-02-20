“I can’t believe a medical organization would say that!” Nana Akua calls trans breast milk “rubbish”!





Nana Akua has branded an NHS trust 'rubbish' after claiming a transgender woman's milk was 'as good as breast milk'. The medical director of Sussex University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust described both as “breast milk”, adding that they are “the ideal food for infants”. GB News presenter Akua was left furious by the comment and called it “disgusting”. She explained: “I just think it's disgusting. It's absurd, first of all, to compare something that was generated. “These biological males have taken a number of hormones to allow their hormones to be stabilized and to be able to say that they are female. “Then they take certain hormones to produce the actual breast tissue. So they take testosterone suppressants and estrogen. “They take other chemicals to create lactation and some of these chemicals can cause cardiac arrhythmias, all of which can pass to the baby. “First of all, if you're a woman and you're giving birth to a baby, you know that any of these chemicals could cross the placenta, so women are very careful. The medical director of Sussex University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust described both as “breast milk”, adding that they are “the ideal food for infants”. Getty “We don't take any medications to protect our children. Medications can pass into breast milk, there are no real studies that indicate there are no traces of these substances in milk.” She later added: “It’s rubbish.” GB News presenter Emily Carver asked: “I guess a lot of people would say we already have formula for children. Some women can't breastfeed. If this study looked at that and They say it's good for babies, so what's the problem, Nana? Akua said: “In my opinion, this is a perversion of someone and all they want is to feel the notion of breastfeeding. It's not about the baby's safety. “It’s about satisfying the identity crisis of someone who considers themselves a woman.” Nana Akua remained furious and claimed it was a “perversion”. GB News Kevin Schofield, political editor of HuffPost UK, said: “I don't know if it's a perversion or not. I mean, my view is that at the end of the day, do whatever is good for the baby. If it's good for the baby, then great.” A statement from the NHS Trust said: “We stand by the facts of the letter and the evidence cited in support.” Akua finally added: “The other part that hasn't been mentioned is that the NHS Trust is part of the Stonewall Diversity Champions programme. “They admitted to getting some of this information from outside sources. “At the end of the day, it's about the eradication of women. And I feel like there's another agenda behind that. “None of this is necessary.”

