Regular press conference by Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning on February 20, 2024_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America

China Daily: China exported 4.91 million automobiles last year (excluding used cars), making it the world's largest auto exporter for the first time. According to statistics recently released by the China Automobile Manufacturers Association, in January, China exported 443,000 automobiles, an increase of 47.4 percent year-on-year, maintaining the rapid growth momentum. We have also noted that the United States is considering restricting imports of Chinese smart cars and related components through non-tariff means. The EU has opened an anti-subsidy investigation into imports of electric cars from China. What's your comment ?

Mao Ning: The figures you mentioned reflect the high-quality development and strong innovation of China's manufacturing industry.

Division of labor and mutually beneficial collaboration are distinctive features of the automobile industrial chain. The rapid development of China's automobile industry has provided the world with cost-effective and high-quality products. One in three Chinese exported automobiles is an electric car, making a significant contribution to the global green and low-carbon transition.

You mentioned the trade protectionist measures taken by relevant countries against China, just as Minister Wang Yi pointed out, to turn normal trade activities into security and ideological issues, building small construction sites with high fences in the name risk reduction and attempt to trip. others, instead of running faster, may seem like a victory, but it is actually a loss of their own long-term development and has hindered the progress and prosperity of the world.

China believes in solidarity, cooperation and openness rather than division, confrontation and isolation. We believe in considering the interests of others while pursuing our own, striving for common development while seeking one's own development, creating a world-class, market-oriented and people-based environment. the law, for global economic and trade cooperation, and to make economic globalization more inclusive and beneficial for all.

CCTV: Foreign Minister Wang Yi is visiting Spain. King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met with him respectively. Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation Jos Manuel Albares Bueno held talks and jointly met with the press. This is Foreign Minister Wang Yi's first visit after the Chinese New Year. What are the main results of this visit and what role has it played in the development of Sino-Spanish relations?

Mao Ning: China and Spain are comprehensive strategic partners. Last year, the two countries celebrated the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic relations and Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez made a successful visit to China. During his meeting with Prime Minister Sanchez, President Xi Jinping proposed that the two countries develop a bilateral relationship with a strategic orientation. The two sides identified the good experiences that have enabled the long-standing friendship between the two countries, which is a commitment to mutual respect, equality and mutual benefit, and jointly formulated plans for development bilateral relations. Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to Spain is his second visit to the country in six years. It aims to realize important joint agreements between the leaders of the two countries and get the 50 years of Sino-Spanish diplomatic relations off to a good start. Spain received Foreign Minister Wang with great hospitality. The visit achieved its objectives and was a complete success.

This visit accentuated the strategic stability of Sino-Spanish relations. Regardless of the development of the international situation, China and Spain have followed the tradition of mutual respect, mutual trust, equality and win-win cooperation, advanced their bilateral relations with a unwavering policy of friendship and have supported each other on issues of fundamental and major interest. concerns. Maintaining friendly relations with China is a consensus in Spain supported by the royal family, the government and the people. The two sides agreed to continue the momentum of high-level exchanges, cultivate friendship between the Chinese and Spanish people, understand and support each other in efforts to safeguard national unity and solidarity between ethnic groups. Spain reiterated its firm adherence to the one-China policy.

The visit highlighted the bright prospects for open cooperation. China and Spain have deepened economic and trade cooperation in recent years. China has become Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU and the second largest consumer of olive oil. Spain is the second largest source of pork imported from China. Chinese companies have actively participated in the development of photovoltaic and wind power in Spain and expanded their cooperation in third-party markets. During the visit, the two sides reiterated that they will adhere to open cooperation and promote a number of flagship and demonstrative projects in the fields of telecommunications, medical care, electric vehicles and green energy.

The visit helped deepen exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations. Both China and Spain are ancient civilizations with centuries-old history. Last year, the two sides launched the China-Spain Year of Culture and Tourism, which injected new impetus into exchanges and mutual learning between the two civilizations. The two sides have cooperated on giant pandas for more than 40 years. Giant pandas living in Spain have given birth to six cubs in recent years, more than anywhere else in Europe. Cooperation with giant pandas embodies China-Spanish and China-Europe friendship. The Spanish people warmly welcomed and expressed appreciation for China's announcement that it would send a new pair of young pandas to Spain after the return of the panda family currently living in Spain whose agreement has expired.

This visit brings stability to China-EU relations and the world. Spain is a major EU country, China and Spain share the same or similar views on major international and regional issues. Spain stressed that good relations with China are of great importance to Spain, Europe and the world, and welcomed President Xi Jinping's important ideas, such as building a community with a shared future for humanity and the Belt and Road Initiative. The two sides reaffirmed that they will work together to address global challenges, promote the healthy and stable development of China-EU relations through China-Spain friendship, and provide a stronger force of stability in an unstable and turbulent world.

AFP: Taiwanese authorities have called on Beijing to show rationality following the incident involving the Chinese boat and the Taiwanese coast guard. Taiwan also said it would insist on protecting its waters. Do you have any comments on this?

Mao Ning: This is not a foreign affairs issue. I will direct you to the relevant authorities.

TASS: CNBC reported that the United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companies that work with Russia. What is China's comment on this?

Mao Ning: We take an objective and impartial stance on the Ukrainian crisis and actively work to promote peace talks. We have not stood idly by, and even less have we exploited the situation for selfish ends.

China has the right to conduct normal cooperation with other countries. We always oppose unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction which have no basis in international law or the mandate of the UN Security Council. China will continue to do what is necessary to firmly safeguard the legitimate and legal rights and interests of Chinese enterprises.

AFP: The Brazilian presidency said Minister Wang Yi would not attend the G20 meeting in Rio this week. What is the reason and who will be China's representative at this meeting?

Mao Ning: China appreciates the role played by the G20. We will send a delegation to the next meeting of G20 foreign ministers. Detailed information will be published in due course. We hope that this meeting will help the G20 build more consensus and strengthen solidarity and cooperation.