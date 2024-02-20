Pakistan govt deal reached despite opposition from Imran Khan's PTI | Election news





Pakistan People's Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will form a coalition with Shehbaz Sharif selected as the prime ministerial candidate.

Two of Pakistan's main political parties have reached a formal agreement to form a coalition government, they say, days after inconclusive national elections failed to produce a clear majority.

The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) now have the required strength to form a government, PMLN President and former Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday.

Sitting next to Sharif at a press conference in Islamabad, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former foreign minister and chairman of the PPP, confirmed that Sharif would be their coalition candidate for prime minister.

He added that his father, Asif Ali Zardari, would be the alliance's presidential candidate.

Sharif, who is the younger brother of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, said the PMLN-PPP coalition also enjoyed support from other smaller parties.

This announcement comes after 10 days of intense negotiations following the February 8 elections, which resulted in a hung National Assembly, with no party having obtained the 134 seats necessary to obtain a simple majority and form a government on their own.

Independent candidates aligned with another major political party, jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), won the most seats with 93, but did not have sufficient numbers or a political party or coalition that would allow them to govern.

PTI-aligned candidates were forced to run as independents in the face of state-imposed restrictions on the party.

The PMLN is the largest party with 79 seats, followed by the PPP with 54 seats. Along with four other small parties, they have a comfortable majority in the Legislative Assembly with 264 seats.

Vote rigging

In response to the two parties' announcement, the PTI, which had also tried to form coalitions with smaller parties, called its rivals mandate stealers in a post on social media platform X.

PDM 2.0 = #MandateThieves pic.twitter.com/9ukk4oJZvF

PTI (@PTIofficial) February 20, 2024

The PTI has alleged that there was widespread voter fraud in the election, a claim that was apparently substantiated when a senior official admitted his involvement in altering the election results on Saturday.

The PTI faced a severe crackdown from government agencies and security forces in the weeks leading up to the elections.

In January, the party was even denied the use of its election symbol, the cricket bat, leading its candidates to run as independents rather than members of the party itself.

Meanwhile, social media platform X has been disrupted across Pakistan since Saturday, when the admission of vote manipulation was made public and people took to the streets to protest.

X is inaccessible in Pakistan [since Saturday] because it is used by the public to protest, Usama Khilji, a digital rights activist told Agence France-Presse. However, the Pakistani government has not acknowledged the outage.

The delay in forming a government in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed country of 241 million people, has sparked concerns as the country grapples with an economic crisis amid slow growth, record inflation and increasing violence by armed groups. It needs a stable administration with the power to make difficult decisions.

Bhutto Zardari said on Tuesday that the PPP and PMLN would push to form a government as soon as possible.

According to the country's constitution, a session of parliament must be convened before February 29, after which voting for a new prime minister will take place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/2/20/pakistan-government-deal-agreed-despite-opposition-from-imran-khans-pti The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos