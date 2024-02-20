Prime Minister Narendra Modi: PM Modi to inaugurate new buildings of 4 major institutions in Bihar | Patna News





PATNA: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of new buildings/blocks that can accommodate up to four prime ministers academic institutions in Bihar through virtual mode at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation as many as 24 new academic and residential buildings of IIT-Patna (IIT-P) constructed in Phase II at an estimated cost of Rs 466 crore. The facilities created over an area of ​​approximately 1.08 lakh square kilometers include a central library, auditorium, central lecture theater and academic buildings, student activity center, guest house, hostels and residential quarters for teachers and employees.

IIT-P Director TN Singh said that established in 2008, the IIT-P campus was inaugurated by the Prime Minister himself on July 25, 2015. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other ministers are likely to be present at IIT-P on this occasion.

The Prime Minister is also expected to inaugurate the newly constructed permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Bodh Gaya in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary. Created in 2015, teaching has until now operated from a makeshift campus in Bodh Gaya. But now a full-fledged campus has been developed over an area of ​​60,378 square meters at an estimated cost of Rs 411 crore.

The new campus would now have state-of-the-art classrooms, a modern library, a sports complex with a modern gymnasium, hostels, academic and staff accommodation and a health

Modi will lay the foundation stone of four academic blocks of the Central University of South Bihar (CUSB) to be constructed at its Gaya campus. The buildings to be constructed for Rs 100 crore, as part of the third phase of campus development, include a school of law and governance, a school of physical and chemical sciences, a school of business and management studies and a school of health sciences, said vice-chancellor KN Singh. said.

The university, which has been accredited with an A++ rating by the NAAC, has already constructed several magnificent buildings on its 300-acre campus during phases I and II.

The Prime Minister will also dedicate the newly constructed Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Bhagalpur building to the nation through video conferencing. Established in 2017, the has developed its sprawling campus of 25,000 square meters at an estimated cost of Rs 128 crore.

The new campus comprises of a G+2 academic block, a G+2 administrative block, a G+5 boys hostel, a G+1 girls hostel, a G+8 block for teachers' accommodation, besides others facilities for students and staff of the institute. Vice CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, chairman of the Board of Governors of IIIT-Bhagalpur Ashok Khade and local MP Ajay Mandal will attend the ceremony in Bhagalpur on Tuesday, the institute's academic dean said.

