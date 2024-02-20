Nikki Haley vows to stay in the race and steps up her attacks on Trump





Nikki Haley, Donald Trump's latest Republican challenger, pledged Tuesday to stay in the race for the Republican Party nomination, saying she felt “no need to kiss the ring.”

The former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina governor said during a campaign stop in Greenville that she is “far” from dropping out of the race, regardless of an expected primary defeat in her home state. origin Saturday. She said she would campaign “until the last person votes,” noting that only four states will have held their primaries by Saturday.

“Giving up would be the easy route,” she said. “I've been the underdog in every race I've run. I've always been David taking on Goliath. And like David, I'm not just fighting against someone bigger than me. I'm fighting for something bigger than me.”

Haley's territory has not translated into an advantage for her in the polls. Nearly two-thirds, or 65 percent, of likely Republican primary voters said in a recent CBS News poll that they would vote for Trump, with Haley at 30 percent.

Haley acknowledged the growing calls for his abandonment and his low poll numbers against Trump, but argued that Trump has only gained high-level endorsements because his fellow Republicans fear him. A number of South Carolina Republicans, including Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Nancy Mace, whose careers have already benefited from Haley's support, are supporting Trump.

“A lot of politicians who now publicly support Trump privately fear him,” she said. “They know what a disaster it has been and will continue to be for our party. They're just too scared to say it out loud. Well, I'm not afraid to say the hard truths out loud .”

Haley stepped up her attacks on the former president, saying she had “no fear of retaliation from Trump,” that she was not running to be his vice president and that his “political future was not a concern “.

“He has become more unstable and unhinged. He spends more time in courtrooms than on the campaign trail. He refuses to debate. He is completely distracted and everything revolves around him. He is so obsessed with his own demons “I will not focus on creating a future that Americans deserve,” Haley said.

“He takes his anger out on others. He gets meaner and more offensive by the day. He tries to intimidate me and everyone who supports me. He says they will be kicked out of MAGA forever. This “That’s not how you win elections,” she added.

Before Haley's speech, the Trump campaign predicted that “the end is near for Nikki Haley” in a memo sent to the press. The campaign characterized Haley as a “dismal loser, hell-bent on an alternate reality.”

While campaigning in the state earlier this month, Trump attacked Haley by mocking the absence of her husband, who is deployed with the South Carolina National Guard in Africa.

Haley became emotional Tuesday while talking about her husband.

“As I prepare for what lies ahead, Michael is at the forefront of my mind,” she said through tears. “I wish Michael was here today, and I wish our kids and I could see him tonight. But we can't.”

Olivia Rinaldi contributed reporting.

