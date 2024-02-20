Jokowi signs presidential regulation on publishers' rights to encourage fair cooperation between press and digital platforms





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo signed a presidential regulation (Perpres) on publishers' rights. Jokowi declared that the initial spirit of Perpres n°32/2024 was the desire to achieve quality journalism. The President made the announcement in Ancol today, February 20, while attending the National Press Day celebration. “We also want to ensure the sustainability of the national media industry. We want more equitable cooperation between media companies and digital platforms,” ​​Jokowi said in his speech. The president stressed that the regulation was in no way intended to reduce press freedom and that the desire for publishing rights was an initiative of members of the press. The government, Jokowi said, is not trying to regulate journalistic content, but rather to regulate business relationships between media companies and digital platforms, with the aim of improving the quality of journalism. “In implementing this presidential regulation, we must still anticipate potential risks, particularly during the transition period of its implementation, both in terms of the response of digital platforms and the response of communities that use the services,” Jokowi said. . As cited from the Indonesian Press Council website, the presidential regulation on publishers' rights has three main points. The first consists of codifying existing cooperation practices. The second is to promote more balanced interaction between digital platforms and press companies. And the third is to offer press companies, whatever their commercial size, the possibility of increasing their cooperation with digital platforms. Pay for clicks; Google Challenge This regulation will implement a designation clause as stipulated in the Media Bargaining Code in Australia, under which platforms such as Google are required to pay publishers for each news link that people click on from the search engine Google. Several other proposed clauses also sparked controversy. Google Indonesia released its response to the presidential regulation on July 25 last year, while the bill was still in the draft stage. Google threatened to stop displaying news content on its platform if the pay-per-click clause was implemented. Google did the same thing in Australia and Canada. If Google does this, the Google search engine platform will stop displaying content from media publishers in Indonesia. Besides losing traffic, media publishers could lose billions of rupees in revenue. But on the other hand, Google will also face the risk of losing visitors due to a lack of content due to the absence of media publishers in its search engine. Daniel A. Fajri Editors Choice: Google says disappointed with KPPU monopoly allegations Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

