Reviews | The stakes in the Trump affair in Manhattan are much higher than just the silence of money





With Judge Juan Mercans' proclamation last week that jury selection in Donald Trump's Manhattan trial will begin March 25, it's time to reevaluate the case. The charges brought by Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, have been overshadowed by the three other criminal prosecutions against Mr. Trump, but the 34 counts constitute a strong case of election interference and fraud in the place where Mr. Trump lived and carried out his activities. company for decades.

Mr. Bragg will face tough challenges, fueled by the lingering skepticism that critics have harbored about the strength of the evidence and whether Mr. Trump was unfairly targeted.

But we believe he can overcome these obstacles and, in seeking conviction, reinforce the principle that in Manhattan and across the country, following the rules is essential to the integrity of our businesses and our democracy.

To understand why this case is important, consider a precedent, an earlier episode of an election-related crime and its cover-up. This is the Watergate scandal, which weighed on Richard Nixon's re-election campaign in 1972. Voters then did not have the information necessary to make an informed decision about Mr. Nixon, in part because the The criminal investigation and trials of the plumbers were not complete before the Watergate scandal. elections and the majority of the evidence remained hidden. Because the investigation was not resolved, Mr. Nixon's nefarious conduct worked; he was at the White House when the full revelations were later released, to devastating effect.

The salacious details in Mr. Trump's affair obscure what it really is about: making secret payments to avoid losing an election, then covering it up further. Indeed, that is how Mr. Bragg described the affair, that it was a plot to corrupt a presidential election and then lie in New York business records to cover it up.

It's entirely possible that alleged election interference changed the outcome of the 2016 vote, which was decided by just under 80,000 votes in three states. Coming, as it might have, on the heels of the Access Hollywood shame, efforts to hide the scandal from voters might have saved Mr. Trump's political prospects.

The charges against Mr. Trump also serve as a deterrent to business fraud and support for legitimate businesses in Manhattan. They target the essence of Mr. Trump's identity and reputation as a businessman before he entered the political arena.

For decades, Mr. Trump lived and ran his businesses in New York. We now know, thanks to multiple court proceedings in New York, that fraud appeared to be an integral part of his dealings. The Trump Organization and Allen Weisselberg, its chief financial officer, were both convicted of fraud (before Judge Merchan) in 2022. In the New York Attorney General's civil fraud trial, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled the last week that the former president was liable as a result of fraudulent manipulation of his net worth and ordered him to pay an astronomical fine of $355 million on $400 million with interest.

The prosecution of Mr. Braggs is the next step in investigating and, to the extent possible, deterring this pattern of conduct by Mr. Trump and his disregard for the rule of law that all other New York businesses and executives of Manhattan must follow.

To succeed, Mr. Bragg will have to overcome his critics' first impressions. From this perspective, this is just a years-old case involving discreet money payments to a porn star on shaky legal grounds. But since the indictment in April 2023, the legal foundations of the case have proven much stronger than opponents suggested. Particularly strong support came, for example, from federal judge Alvin Hellerstein, who rebuffed efforts by Mr. Trump's lawyers to take the case to federal court.

In his opinion sending the case back to state court, Judge Hellerstein appeared to endorse Mr. Bragg's theory of the case. He noted that the evidence against Mr. Trump appeared to support Mr. Braggs' allegations that money paid to [Michael] Cohen received reimbursement for a discreet payment.

For the trial itself, Mr. Bragg has solid evidence and a pro-Manhattan jury, but he will have to overcome two major challenges to prevail: one for the jury and one for the judge.

The first will be the challenge of how Mr. Bragg and his team will present to the jury Michael Cohen, Mr. Trump's former fixer. Mr. Trump's trial team will attempt to portray Mr. Cohen as an admitted liar and convicted felon who has pleaded guilty to several federal crimes for his alleged election interference in New York. But Mr. Bragg and his own team have extensive experience in setting up cooperating witnesses with complex pasts.

Mr. Cohen was unflinching in his account of the secret payments, their purpose of election interference and their cover-up. And perhaps most importantly, everything Mr. Cohen said is supported by documentary evidence and other witnesses. Even after tough cross-examination in the New York civil fraud case, Judge Engoron concluded that Michael Cohen told the truth. Prosecutors also have the benefit of learning from Mr. Cohen's civil testimony and can focus on its consistency, corroboration and acceptance of responsibility.

Second, Mr. Bragg and his team will face the challenge of working with Judge Merchan to prevent Mr. Trump from acting before the jury and thereby disrupting the case or introducing irrelevant information in an attempt to prejudge the case. 'issue. We all saw the spectacle Mr. Trump created during the New York State civil fraud trial. But we also saw Mr. Trump subdued by Federal Judge Lewis Kaplan in the E. Jean Carroll case, which, unlike the civil fraud case, featured a jury watching his every move.

Judge Merchan is cut more from the cloth of Judge Kaplan. He is a highly respected and experienced jurist. Moreover, the rules and practice of criminal trials give him even more latitude than was available to Judge Kaplan in the E. Jean Carroll civil case. With a jury in the box, Judge Merchan is unlikely to tolerate repeated outbursts. We got a taste of that at last week's hearing, when he repeatedly and summarily shut down frivolous objections from Mr. Trump's lawyer.

The seriousness of the prosecution can also be demonstrated during sentencing. If Mr. Trump is convicted, Mr. Bragg would have to serve prison time. Each count of falsifying documents carries a sentence of up to four years in prison. Many people, including first-time offenders, are sentenced to prison for this crime in New York.

Whether it is American business or constitutional democracy, individuals who flamboyantly and persistently flout the rules of a system must be deterred if that system is to continue. This principle underscores the seriousness of the upcoming trial in Manhattan and trials elsewhere against Mr. Trump.

Norman Eisen, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, was special counsel to the House Judiciary Committee for the first impeachment and trial of Donald Trump. Joshua Kolb is an attorney who served as a law clerk on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barbara McQuade is a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, a former U.S. attorney, and author of the forthcoming book Attack From Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America.

