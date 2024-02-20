Politics
Jaw-dropping: How true is the devastating new Covid-19 drama filmed by ITV's NI?
Everything the audience is going to see happened… it must be true
Set on the wards of a London hospital at the start of the Covid-19 crisis, Breathtaking follows Abbey Henderson (Joanne Froggatt), a doctor who finds herself and her team battling an illness unlike anything they have ever experienced before. 'they've never seen before.
While many of the show's most shocking moments will already be familiar to viewers releasing elderly patients into care homes without Covid tests, for example Breathtaking also examines some things that could give rise to unwanted new information.
Appropriately for a show about doctors, Breathtaking was actually written by three of them: Jed Mercurio (yes, the man behind Line of Duty), Prasanna Puwanarajah, and Rachel Clarke. Clarke still works as a doctor today, while Mercurio and Puwanarajah have both left the profession (although they both volunteered to come back and help during the pandemic).
The show itself is adapted from his novel Breathtaking, which details Clarke's (and others') experience of working in British hospitals during the Covid-19 outbreak.
According to Clarke, she entered the writers' room with one goal in mind. Everything the audience sees on screen has to be true, it has to have happened in some form, to a real patient, to a real doctor, to a real nurse, she says.
We will disguise it; there will be composite cases. But it has to be true so that the public can trust us. And they can know that every scene they watch actually took place inside those closed hospital doors.
This includes inserting new real-life clips of Boris Johnson, Matt Hancock and others into the series: I guess we still wanted to reflect the story we all already knew, which basically came from our locked TV screens: it was those. press conferences, says Puwanarajah.
So we wanted the drama of the inner story, the part that we don't know, to constantly reference what we do know, so that we could really allow for those two strands. [to] simply showing the discrepancy between what was actually happening and what we were being told.
Many of these scenes are heartbreaking. One of the most heart-stoppingly sad moments is when Abbey's co-worker Divina falls ill from her job and ends up in the ICU herself.
According to Clarke, this was not uncommon: many NHS staff become seriously ill, and some have died after contracting the virus in hospitals.
Every person I know in the health service, who works in an acute hospital, has ended up caring for at least one, probably several, members of staff who we are almost certain caught their Covid while they were at work in the same environments we were working. then were cared for by their colleagues until they died, she said.
And of course, this is the most painful thing to experience. And I feel like it's so wrong that the person who dies in your ICU dies because of the choices they made to try to prevent others from dying. They chose to go to work and put themselves in the line of fire.
During Breathtaking we see doctors calling the relatives of dying people into the wards, either to tell them that their loved ones will not make it or that they have already died.
According to Clarke, this was just the tip of the iceberg. The tragedy of Covid is that it tore people apart at a time when they needed to be close, she said. For example, in the hospital parking lot, every day when I walked in, you would see a handful of cars, parked with someone in the front seat, staring at the hospital, motionless, through the windshield. .
They were parents and they had literally gotten as close physically as possible to their loved one who was on the other side, and maybe I would see them again that day as they died. So everyone inside the hospital had this extraordinary weight of responsibility.
This involved connecting people to their loved ones via phone calls, iPads or video messages. We had to be their proxy…we had to hold patients so they weren't alone at the end of their lives, she said: something that had a huge emotional impact on the staff.
One thing that quickly becomes apparent at the start of the crisis is how little PPE is available for people working on hospital wards. In Breathtaking, Dr. Ant Vyas (Bhav Joshi) raids the storage facilities in search of masks when a supervisor tells him he is not allowed to, while the nurses attempt to make them themselves. even makeshift PPE from trash bags.
According to Clarke, this is true and what's worse is seeing politicians pretend that this is not the case.
What is intolerable is having to turn on your television and hear Matt Hancock or Boris Johnson or Jenny Harries from Public Health England, categorically stating that there have been no problems with PPE, while every single person who works in Covid knows it's a complete lie, Clarke says.
And the fact that these stories are even now being repeated as part of the national Covid inquiry takes my breath away, how dare any politician hail the NHS as heroes, on the one hand, because it makes people think this might make them popular with the public, while lying about how NHS and carers died because they didn't have proper PPE.
Be honest with the population, because we are not going through a pandemic individually, we are going through it collectively. You have to trust yourself. You have to trust the government that rules you. And you can't do that if governments are lying.
As the Covid outbreak progresses, palliative care service staff are beginning to suffer serious mental health problems.
Jules (Jodie McNee) breaks down in tears talking about her nightmares, while Ant has a panic attack in the stairwell on his way home from work.
We found the inhumanity of the dying almost unbearable, Clarke said. Even today, if I ask colleagues what their experience of Covid has been, almost without exception, after a minute or two, they start to cry.
And it will be a grizzled A&E doctor, or someone who has worked in intensive care for 20 years and is tough as nails.
The trauma that exists today, four years after the start of the pandemic, among NHS staff is astonishing.
