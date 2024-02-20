China ready to promote cross-country dialogue, cooperation with Spain (FM-Xinhua)





Spain's King Felipe VI meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua) MADRID, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — China is ready to work with Spain to promote dialogue and cooperation among all countries, transcend differences, and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind to better address challenges. global challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said. said here on Monday. Wang, also a member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI. Felipe VI asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that 50 years ago, his father and the Chinese leaders of the time jointly established diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the past 50 years, Spain and China have experienced rapid development, smooth progress in practical cooperation and closer personnel exchanges, he said. Good relations with China are of great importance to Spain, Europe and the world, the Spanish king said, stressing that Spain is willing to explore more new areas of cooperation with China. In today's volatile world where conflicts persist, the important visions proposed by President Xi, such as building a community with a shared future for humanity and the Belt and Road Initiative, have brought peace, development and hope to the world, said Felipe VI. It is expected and believed that China will further exert its important and positive influence as a major country to ease tensions and bring stability in a turbulent world, he said. Wang conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to King Felipe VI, saying that last year the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Spain and had defined strategic directions for bilateral relations. Amid the complex and profound changes in the international landscape, what remains unchanged is the deep friendship between China and Spain and the tradition of mutual respect and trust, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, a- he declared. Wang said China appreciates the friendly policy of the Spanish royal family, supports Spain's efforts to safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity, and believes the two sides will continue to understand and cooperate with each other. support each other on issues concerning their respective fundamental interests. China is ready to work with Spain to advance friendship, synergize development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continue to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral relations, he added. Under the leadership of President Xi, China is comprehensively advancing Chinese modernization with high-quality development, Wang said. The progress of China's more than 1.4 billion people toward modernization is a great leap forward for human civilization and will also bring important opportunities to the world, Wang said, noting that history has proven and will continue to prove that China's development strengthens the world's strengths. for peace and stability. Wang said China and Spain have a long history, diverse culture and inclusive society, sharing the same or similar views on major issues. China is ready to work with Spain to promote dialogue and cooperation among all countries, transcend differences and jointly build a community with a shared future for humanity to better address global challenges, he added. . During his visit, Wang also met separately with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares. Spain's King Felipe VI meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, in Madrid, Spain, February 19, 2024. (Photo by Gustavo Valiente/Xinhua)

