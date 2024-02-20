How will Trump pay legal penalties in the fraud and Carroll cases? : NPR





Former President Donald Trump attends a preliminary hearing Thursday for charges he faces in a hush money case in New York. Two civil judgments in New York ordered Trump to pay hundreds of millions of dollars. Steven Hirsch/Pool/Getty Images .

Former President Donald Trump owes legal penalties totaling hundreds of millions of dollars in two civil cases recently decided in New York, raising questions about how he will pay the staggering sum.

The short answer is that Trump, whose political persona is tied to his career as a wealthy businessman, will either pay himself or ask other entities to post a bond on his behalf.

On Friday, a New York judge fined Trump $355 million after finding that the Trump Organization engaged in fraudulent business practices.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office brought the case, said in a statement that when interests are taken into account, Trump and the other defendants owe a total of more than $450 million, a amount “which will continue to increase every day” until the judgment is rendered. paid, she said at a press conference.

Three weeks earlier, a New York jury ordered Trump to pay $83 million for defamation of writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault in the 1990s.

All of this could cost him more than $600 million in penalties, estimates Jim Wheaton, a professor at William & Mary Law School who has studied corporate legal issues and Trump's finances.

Even if Trump plans to appeal both decisions, he must still meet the conditions of the appeal bond within 30 days of each verdict, Wheaton told NPR's Morning Edition.

“[The Carroll] “The judgment was handed down about a week ago, and so the 30-day appeal period is underway,” he added. “These two judgments have a potential impact on its cash flow.”

The businessman-turned-politician has long boasted about his net worth, which Forbes estimates to be $2.6 billion as of mid-February 2024.

In his deposition, Trump said he had about $400 million in cash on hand, according to Wheaton, a figure that matches other reported estimates.

“He obviously has significant assets outside of that, but cash would be the first thing you have,” Dan Alexander, a Forbes editor who has tracked Trump's wealth over the years, told All Things Considered of NPR. “And you don't have to be a good mathematician to understand that this is not enough to pay the penalties to which you are exposed.”

How was Trump able to obtain the funds?

The question of how Trump will pay for the sanctions is urgent.

“He basically has to provide or get the money for all of this in a short period of time,” Alexander explained.

Trump has long sought to capitalize on his legal woes, using the civil cases and four criminal indictments he faces as opportunities to raise money for his re-election and argue that he is politically persecuted.

Much of that money goes directly to his legal fees, as Trump paid tens of millions of dollars to his various lawyers last year.

Now, some Trump supporters are donating specifically to help pay his $355 million fraud judgment, through a GoFundMe page created by Elena Cardone, the wife of investor Grant Cardone.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fundraiser had taken in nearly $700,000 and also sparked backlash on social media. GoFundMe responded to those calls Monday, saying the fundraiser was “in accordance with our terms of service.”

Trump himself is also trying a new avenue for fundraising.

The day after Friday's financial fraud verdict, Trump appeared at a sneaker conference in Philadelphia to unveil a line of gold high-tops, the latest in a line of Trump-branded products he has peddled over the wire years (including wine, steaks and a board game).

The Never Surrender high-top sneaker, which Trump said was in the works for more than a decade, sells online for $399 a pair.

To further complicate matters, the judge overseeing the fraud case imposed what Wheaton described as “three layers of restrictions” on Trump's business practices.

The judge approved continuing oversight by an independent monitor, a former federal judge who essentially has veto power over many of the Trump Organization's actions, and required the Trump Organization to hire a new head of conformity.

It also temporarily banned Trump and his two eldest sons from running their own businesses or seeking funding from any institution doing business in New York.

This “obviously limits the universe of potential backers for things like bonds, but also for additional financing for any Trump venture,” Wheaton explained.

What could be the consequences of sanctions for voters?

As for what Trump's hefty legal penalties mean as well as his ability to pay them for his 2024 White House bid, Alexander doesn't think it will hurt his ability to run a campaign.

He notes that Trump hasn't invested any of his own funds in his campaigns since 2016, even though he's worth “more than almost anyone running for office.”

The bigger question, he said, is what this means for voters.

Trump's victories in early Republican primaries, as well as his sizable lead in national polls, suggest his supporters are undeterred by his legal woes.

But, Alexander said, “when you get to a general election, will people say, 'Wait a second, this is a guy who owes half a billion dollars in legal penalties. Maybe he doesn't 'isn't the right person to lead the country'?”

Of course, Trump also faces dozens of criminal charges in four jurisdictions. He is expected to return to a New York court for the first of those trials next month.

