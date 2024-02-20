The Conservative Party is rotten. Boris Johnson and Richard Tice should unite to save Britain

Last week, a poll – for which I paid – was released showing that Conservatives must embrace traditional conservative values ​​if they are to have any chance of winning back voters. But for this return to conservative policies to take place, significant changes are first necessary.

Why did I pay for the survey? Because I want to know what the voters really think, because I don't want another Labor government, and above all… because I have seen the Conservative Party and everything it once stood for destroyed and , like many others, I feel that the only way to move forward is to abandon the rotten core and start from scratch.

I started to sense the “rot” in 2010, when our selection committee was summarily dismissed by the Central Office who then put forward their own candidates. Since then, I have seen the same thing happen again. I watched and listened to what happened in 2022, when the most successful Conservative leader in a generation was ousted from office, and I could only come to one conclusion. There was a cabal that “helped” Boris win his prodigious majority under the assumption that they could quickly stab him in the back, get rid of him, and put their own man in place.

I can't prove anything, but I saw with horror that it was happening a little more slowly than the “gang” who wanted to get rid of Boris hoped: because of Covid. However, it was Covid that gave them the opportunity to destroy it. The Prime Minister did not lie. He didn't go to parties. Read Nadine Dorries' book. Wonder why none of the people she names are suing her. Ask why respected politicians and journalists are happy to be quoted. Unfortunately, the rot set in in my party a long time ago and is now incurable. What we need now is a new, squeaky clean “Reformed Conservative” party that believes in Britain. We have to find a way to wipe the slate clean, to listen to what voters want. Stop wasting time and money on nonsense like “gender” and “net zero”, stop paying people not to work (and then saying we need immigrants to do work !) We need a government that listens and has the courage to dismantle and rebuild the NHS with doctors and nurses, not overweight editors. A government that can take on the civil service (remember: Blair increased it by a third) and reduce it to a logical workforce working in and out of offices built for it.

We need a government that has the courage to look carefully at the education we will provide to the next generation and is prepared to prioritize literacy and numeracy, transforming red brick universities into schools local polytechnics where children can learn practical skills through short or day courses. free while working, without wasting three years then starting their professional life with debts. We also have to stop the boats. We are a small island. How dare foreign powers dictate what we do on our sovereign territory? Why are we so wet? It is time to act decisively. There is a way out of the current dire situation and the horror of giving Labor a landslide election victory. We must bring Boris back to lead a new version of the Conservatives. It is clear that the current Central Office mafia will not allow him to return to the current party and if I were him I would not want to be associated with them. But if we sack the Central Office and bring back Boris, electoral victory is still possible. And if it is not possible to clean out the party from within, there is a second option: we could present a combination of “Reformed Conservatives” and “British Reformers”. The Reform Party's Richard Tice is the businessman Boris is not. Meanwhile, Boris has the drive, brains, experience and charisma that can bring the country together.