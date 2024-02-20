PM Modi inaugurates development initiatives in Jammu: Key quotes | News from India







Prime Minister Modi also presented appointment letters to around 1,500 newly recruited civil servants from Jammu and Kashmir. Besides, he also engaged with the beneficiaries of several government schemes under the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu' scheme.

PM Modi launched the valley's first electric train along with rail service between Sangaldan station and Baramulla station. The Prime Minister also officially inaugurated the IIT Jammu complex. The academic complex has 52 laboratories, 104 faculty offices and 27 lecture halls. The campus has accommodation facilities for approximately 1,450 students. More than 1,400 students are currently enrolled in various programs.

PM Modi also inaugurated 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV) and 13 new Navodaya Vidyalayas (NV) across the country. These newly constructed KV and NV buildings will play an important role in meeting the educational needs of students across the country.

Here are some key quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech at the Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu: There was a time when schools were burned, today schools are decorated. Today, healthcare facilities are improving rapidly in Jammu and Kashmir. Before 2014, there were 4 medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, today there are 12.

Previous governments never respected our soldiers. The Congress government has continuously lied to our soldiers for the last 40 years about rank, pension. It was the BJP that brought the OROP.

I heard that a film about Article 370 is going to be released this week… This is a good thing because it will help people get correct information.

is going to be released this week… This is a good thing because it will help people get correct information. Article 370 was the biggest obstacle to the development of Jammu and Kashmir. However, the BJP government repealed it. Jammu and Kashmir is now moving towards comprehensive development. It was because of the abrogation of Article 370 that I urged the people to help the BJP win 370 seats and the NDA win 400 seats in the elections (2024 Lok Sabha).

We took a 'kick' from 'Viksit Jammu and Kashmir'. I have full confidence in you and I know that we will make Jammu and Kashmir a 'viksit'. Your dreams have remained unfulfilled for the past 70 years. However, Modi will make your dreams come true in the coming years.

Record number of schools, colleges and universities established in India in the last 10 years; In J&K alone, 50 new university colleges have been established.

It is a great blessing to us that you have come here from far away. I was told that people listen to this program through the LED screens installed in 285 blocks.

I told everyone that BJP will get 370 seats and NDA will get more than 400 seats.

I am happy to see that Jammu and Kashmir is becoming free from dynastic rule.

The government whose priority is the welfare of a single family cannot think of the welfare of ordinary people.

Article 370 was the main obstacle in the development of J&K, the BJP government repealed it.

