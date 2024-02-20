It's 'incredible' that Chinese immigrant Kelly Wong was sworn in at San Francisco election commission: Top Republican warns Xi Jinping is playing 'long game' as 452 Chinese used southern border to illegally infiltrate United States in the last three days alone.

Appointing a non-citizen – who can't vote – to San Francisco Election Commission is a 'big deal' as China plays 'long game' to weaken US, senior says Republican senator.

Kelly Wong, an immigration rights activist and immigrant who arrived in the United States in 2019 from Hong Kong, was unanimously appointed by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors to the city's election commission on February 14 .

California voters approved a measure in 2020 to eliminate the citizenship requirement to serve on San Francisco boards — and Wong would be the first non-citizen to serve on the commission.

Outspoken Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., called his unanimous nomination “incredible.”

“These people see themselves as global citizens, they see our borders as arbitrary lines on a map. They think anyone should come here for a particular reason and get amnesty,” Schmitt said in an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo.

He warned that President Xi Jinping is playing the “long game” as 452 Chinese have been arrested at the southern border in the past three days alone, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) sources.

“Look, they’re flooding our borders with fentanyl that’s killing Americans,” he said. “China is playing the long-term game here.”

“That's how civilizations, you know, end up getting lost and the idea of ​​having an open border where anyone can come from anywhere without asking questions is crazy.”

“We must do everything we can right now to hold Mayorkas accountable and Joe Biden accountable.”

He referenced the House Republican vote to impeach Biden's top border official, Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas last week.

The Senate is expected to receive the articles of impeachment by the end of the month, but there is no consensus on whether the Democratic-led body will hold a trial.

Schmitt also discussed how China implemented a forward-thinking approach to becoming the world's leading superpower.

“The problem now is that they have completely filled the spaces where people make decisions, including the White House. So now we have this big problem.

The San Francisco Elections Commission is made up of seven residents who oversee and implement policy for the city's elections department.

The department oversees voter registration, absentee voting, polling locations, election observation and additional functions surrounding the voting process.

“There are still voices in my head. Like, “You can’t do it. You are not competent. You are an immigrant. This is not your country. This is not true,” Wong told a local media outlet. KQED.

“If I can do it, you can do it,” she added.

Over the past three days, 452 Chinese people have been arrested at the southern border.

Wong hopes to increase voter turnout in the city among immigrants and people who don't speak English.

“Even though I speak English fluently, I still have difficulty navigating a new system, let alone participating in political conversations and activities,” she said.

“I am deeply committed to ensuring that everyone, regardless of immigration status, has a seat at the table to shape the future of our city. » she posted on social networks after his appointment.