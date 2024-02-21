GoFundMe Won't Stop $355 Million Fundraiser for Donald Trump Despite Boycott Calls





GoFundMe announced its decision to keep the $355 million campaign for Donald Trump intact. The controversial fundraiser was set up shortly after Judge Arthur Engoron's verdict in the New York fraud trial, which ordered the ex-POTUS to pay a hefty fine. So far, the campaign has raised $658,597 of its target amount, sparking calls to boycott GoFundMe on social media.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures during a campaign event in Waterford Township, Michigan, U.S., February 17, 2024 (REUTERS/Rebecca Cook)(REUTERS) Fundraising for Donald Trump no will not be deleted, according to GoFundMe

Amid strong backlash on social media, Jalen Drummond, GoFundMe's director of public affairs, told Newsweek: “This fundraiser currently complies with our terms of service. Just minutes after Friday's verdict, the Stand With Trump campaign was launched by Elena Cardone, Grant Cardone's wife.

As campaign organizer, Elena describes herself as a staunch defender of American values ​​and an advocate for justice. I stand steadfastly with President Donald Trump in the face of what I believe to be unfair and unprecedented treatment by certain judicial elements in New York, she added.

Internet users call for a boycott of GoFundMe

The campaign infuriated internet users, sparking calls for a boycott on social media. Former Twitter user One . @gofundme obviously allows their basic rules of engagement to be broken. The @DNC might as well create an account. No one is at the helm.

Another furious user wrote on the platform: “I will never give my money to a billionaire CRIMINAL who has billionaire children like Ivanka! They all live in mansions and travel on private planes!

Another said: Of the $616,000 raised on Trump's GoFundMe, almost all donations over $1,000 are “anonymous.” I wonder what percentage of collection will come from the Saudis and Russian oligarchs? A perfect system of money laundering and influence peddling. “Hmmm, I don’t see you on my pledge list” #BoycottGoFundMe.

