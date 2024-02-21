Turkey assures Muslim Brotherhood that rapprochement with Egypt will not affect them

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

The Turkish government has assured the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) that normalizing ties with Egypt would not harm them, and a delegation of Muslim Brotherhood officials recently met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to local media.

Since 2013, Erdogan has harshly criticized Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who overthrew then-Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, leader of the Muslim Brotherhood, in a military coup, using strong terms like “dictator” and “killer” in public. However, Erdogan's visit to Egypt on February 12 sparked unease among Muslim Brotherhood members living in exile in Turkey. Erdogan said his visit would open a new page in relations between the two countries and invited President el-Sisi to Ankara in April.

In December 2023, Turkish media reported that Mahmoud Hussein, the leader of the Muslim Brotherhood in Istanbul, had his Turkish citizenship revoked, which was interpreted as a message to the Muslim Brotherhood. The move was described as a gesture by the Turkish side towards Egypt in anticipation of Erdogan's visit.

The “Istanbul Front” of the Muslim Brotherhood had chosen Hussein as interim leader of the organization, after the death of Ibrahim Mounir in November 2022.

Amid allegations that Erdogan prioritized improving relations with Egypt over supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, the government's assurances towards the Muslim Brotherhood have resurfaced in Turkish media. According to journalist Onur Erkan, Turkish authorities explained that the revocation of the citizenship of Mahmoud Hussein and other Muslim Brotherhood leaders who had obtained Turkish nationality through property purchases was due to a procedural error. It seems unlikely, however, that such a senior Muslim Brotherhood leader would be involved in such a procedural error.

Nevertheless, the Muslim Brotherhood leaders have appealed and the legal proceedings are ongoing. According to Erkan's exclusive report, the government assured Muslim Brotherhood leaders that the normalization process with Egypt would not affect them. As Erkan reports, Erdogan met with a delegation of Muslim Brotherhood leaders.

Many Muslim Brotherhood figures, including members of Hamas, have settled in Turkey over the past decade, establishing foundations, schools and businesses and building networks. The Erdogan government facilitated expedited approval of their residency and immigration status, and many of them subsequently acquired Turkish citizenship and adopted new names.

The Turkish government had previously provided sanctuary to persecuted journalists affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood since the Turkish-backed overthrow of Morsi in 2013. However, in March 2021, Turkish authorities reportedly urged three Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition television channels to soften their political coverage critical of the Egyptian government. The move coincided with Turkey's efforts to ease strained relations with Cairo. The management of one of the stations confirmed this request, leading to indirect announcements from the channels that they were complying, albeit reluctantly, suggesting their submission to Turkish influence. Some media have also chosen to cease their broadcasts.

Nordic Monitor previously reported that Erdogan remained committed to maintaining his affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood despite rapprochement with Egypt and the expectation of financial support from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, which consider both the Muslim Brotherhood as a threat.

In September 2023, Erdogan hosted a delegation led by Osama Jammal, secretary general of the American Council of Muslim Organizations (USCMO) and a prominent figure in the Muslim Brotherhood in the United States. Jammal mentioned that they had come to congratulate Erdogan on his re-election in May, stressing that this achievement represented a victory for the entire Muslim world.

During the meeting, Erdogan stressed the crucial importance of the unity of the Ummah (global Muslim community) against Islamophobia, intolerance and discrimination, while also calling for solidarity in fighting these challenges . He further sought support from the USCMO against anti-Turkish lobbies in the United States. Additionally, Erdogan expressed hope for stronger ties with the Turkish community in the United States.

On August 8, 2023, President Erdogan received a delegation from the International Union of Muslim Ulemas (IUMS), an organization affiliated with the Muslim Brotherhood, in Ankara. The meeting was attended by Ali Muhyiddin al-Qaradaghi, Secretary General of IUMS, as well as Ali Erba, Head of the Directorate of Religious Affairs of Turkey (Diyanet), and Professor Mehmet Grmez, President of the Institute of Islamic Thought. and former head of the Diyanet. No information beyond photos from the meeting has been shared by the president's office.

IUMS, designated a terrorist organization by Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in 2018, benefits from political protection, diplomatic support and financial assistance from Turkey as well as Qatar.

It appears that Ankara is currently restricting the activities of Muslim Brotherhood members based in Istanbul, which embarrasses Egypt. However, Ankara continues to maintain relations with Muslim Brotherhood organizations in other countries.

Last November, Hamid Abdullah Hussein al-Ahmar, a member of the Yemeni Muslim Brotherhood, stepped up his lobbying efforts in Turkey in support of Hamas. He met with Turkish government officials, lawmakers and Islamist groups, leveraging his relationships with the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government and President Erdogan. These efforts included meetings with various political parties, including the AKP-aligned HDA-PAR, and notably a meeting with Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmu on November 8 in Ankara.