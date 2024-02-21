Former Bank of China chairman indicted for bribery in country's long-running anti-graft campaign





BEIJING — The former president of the Bank of China has been indicted on corruption charges, prosecutors said Monday, adding to a long list of business and government officials who have been brought down by the country's anti-graft campaign for years. years by Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Liu Liange is accused of profiting from his position at the Bank of China and previously as chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said in a statement posted on social media. He was accused of helping others with loans and staff appointments in exchange for goods and cash and of granting loans in violation of regulations, causing significant losses, said the official Xinhua news agency. The charges against Liu, who has been under investigation for more than 10 months, were brought in the city of Jinan in eastern Shandong province. The State Bank of China, one of the country's four major banks, has a significant overseas presence. The anti-corruption campaign, popular with the public and which has allowed Xi to sideline his political rivals, shows no signs of letting up. The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced last month that Tang Shuangning, the former chairman of China Everbright Group, another state-owned bank, had been arrested on suspicion of embezzlement and corruption. In such cases, the conviction is practically acquired. The former boss of a state-owned asset management company was sentenced to death in 2021 for accepting bribes. Others were sentenced to long prison terms. Xi, in a speech before the ruling Communist Party's disciplinary commission earlier this year, called for additional efforts to win the difficult and protracted battle against corruption, saying the situation remains serious and complex, Xinhua reported . Beyond finances, the former president of the Chinese Football Association went on trial last month for accepting 81 million yuan ($11.2 million) in bribes.

