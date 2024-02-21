Imran Khan Alleges Mother of All Fakes Demands Return of 'Stolen' People's Mandate





Islamabad, Feb 20 (PTI) Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday slammed the powerful establishment and its political opponents by terming the country's electoral process the “mother of all rigging” and demanded that the mandate of the people who had been 'stolen' from her party Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi after meeting her brother Imran Khan, Aleema conveyed her message, saying Imran called for immediate stop to pre-electoral and post-electoral fraud and that he hopes that the mandate of the people must be respected to save the country's reputation on the international scene. The 71-year-old cricketer-turned-politician and founder of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party has been lodged in Adiala jail since last year following his conviction in corruption cases. Independent candidates – a majority supported by the PTI – won 93 seats in the National Assembly in the election. Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif led the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and won 75 seats, while the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), with its 17 seats, agreed to support the possible PML-N-PPP alliance, but several rounds of negotiations yielded no results. To form a government, a party must win 133 seats. seats out of 265 contested seats in the National Assembly, which has 266 members. Soon after the meeting, the party released a 5:49 minute video in which Aleema is seen speaking to journalists from her official X handle. Recounting what she called her brother's message, Aleema mentioned four indicators. “Mother of all U-turns, which means giving respect to the boot rather than the vote and Mother of all selection where cases were withdrawn against suspected criminals and placed on Imran's head, she said , in an apparent reference to the fact that Nawaz Sharif had received a clean bill even after his conviction in some corruption cases. But Imran's main point was rigging before, during and after the vote, she said. the polls happened when they ended the party, banned all candidates, tore down our (cricket) bat symbol and banned rallies etc. while everyone else was allowed this as part of the pre-poll rigging and the mother of all election day rigging when there was no respect for the voters, you suspend the internet, the polls votes are rigged and voters are insulted, she said. The mother of all rigging after the vote started the very night of the vote, considering people insulted you, used their vote as a weapon against you, what are you doing? You stopped displaying results, suspended the Internet and started post-poll rigging by invalidating Form 45. Imran Khan's message is clear. The mandate of the people that was stolen from us must be returned, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theweek.in/wire-updates/international/2024/02/20/fgn35-pak-imran-rigging.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos