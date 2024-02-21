Politics
Ankara and Cairo restore ties, signaling challenges for Muslim Brotherhood
ANKARA: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi in Cairo on February 14 as part of an important state visit aimed at accelerating the gradual normalization between the two countries started in 2021, with plans for El-Sissi to visit Turkey in April.
The day after the visit, it emerged that Turkish authorities had revoked the citizenship application of Muslim Brotherhood Secretary-General Mahmoud Hussein Ahmed Hassan, sparking speculation about the reasons for the decision.
Erdogan's visit marked a shift in Turkey's stance toward the Muslim Brotherhood, a crucial factor in thawing tensions between the two nations.
Al-Arabiya reported that Hussein dispossessed himself of his assets in Istanbul and began discussions with Muslim Brotherhood officials about potential courses of action, including a resolution with Turkish authorities or finding another location of residence.
Turkey has taken steps over the past two years to respond to Egyptian demands to crack down on exiled Muslim Brotherhood members and shut down Istanbul-based media outlets that criticize the Egyptian government. As a result, prominent Muslim Brotherhood figures, media figures and academics have begun to leave Turkey, while Egyptian dissidents face social media restrictions imposed by Turkish authorities.
In 2022, the Muslim Brotherhood-affiliated Egyptian satellite television channel Mekameleen TV relocated its operations from Turkey, highlighting changes in regional dynamics. Last year marked a milestone as Egypt and Turkey appointed ambassadors to their respective capitals for the first time in a decade. The February 14 meeting in Cairo, as well as El-Sisis' planned visit to Turkey in April, are a further signal of the desire for diplomatic normalcy.
Soner Cagaptay, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute, told Arab News: “Reconciliation with Egypt represents the final and most difficult aspect of Turkey's ongoing efforts to reset its relations with Middle Eastern powers. For almost a decade, Turkey's relations with Middle Eastern countries were strained, mainly due to Ankara's unilateral support for the Muslim Brotherhood starting in 2011. As Turkey gradually restored ties with d For other nations, Egypt remained the last obstacle, as President El-Sisi did. insisted on concrete measures from Turkey to repress exiled members of the Muslim Brotherhood residing on its territory.
Despite recent warm exchanges aimed at repairing ties, experts stress the importance of resolving the Libyan conflict before real cooperation can be achieved, as two countries have often found themselves at odds in their support for rival governments in that country. 'North Africa.
Another aspect, still tacit, of the reconciliation process: the negotiations between Ankara and Cairo also focused on a possible power-sharing agreement for Libya, with the aim of reaching a common understanding of the Libyan conflict. Egypt considers the eastern part of the North African country to be part of its sphere of influence, Cagaptay said.
Ankara has recently started talking to various actors in Libya rather than just the Government of National Accord, one of two rival governments to have emerged in the war-torn country.
On Saturday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held consultations with his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on the situation in Libya, on the sidelines of the 16th Munich Security Conference, which coincides with diplomatic efforts between Ankara and Cairo.
Fidan also met with Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah in Tripoli two weeks ago before meeting separately with Mohammed Al-Manfi, head of the Libyan Presidential Council, Vice President of the Council, Abdullah Al-Lafi, and Mohammed Muftah Takala, President of the Libyan High Council of Libya. State.
Turkey's treatment of Muslim Brotherhood elements is part of its process of rapprochement with Egypt, driven by both internal and external motivations, said Pinar Akpinar, assistant professor in the Department of International Affairs and Education Program. Gulf Studies at Qatar University, to Arab News.
The main internal motivation lies in the early elections, which are overshadowed by the severe economic crisis facing Turkey. The resignation of the latest central bank chief, Hafize Gaye Erkan, just nine months after returning to office, has further eroded public and investor confidence in the Turkish economy, she added.
According to Akpinar, as an important regional power and Turkey's largest trading partner in Africa, the rapprochement with Egypt allows Erdogan to present a success story before the elections, both politically and economically.
Erdogan is sending a message that he is strengthening his alliance with the West, as evidenced by Turkey's support for Sweden's NATO membership, its rapprochement with Egypt, and its distancing from anti-Western elements in the region, she said.
It is also worth noting that, for the first time, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is refraining from supporting Erdogan in the elections and has postponed his planned visit to Turkey, scheduled for last week. As such, Erdogan is turning to Turkey's traditional allies and seeking their support for this election and his rapprochement with Sissi as a strong Western ally in recent years is part of this narrative.
Meanwhile, Fidan said a deal was finalized to supply drones to Egypt earlier this month.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2463631
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ankara and Cairo restore ties, signaling challenges for Muslim Brotherhood
- Château Malartic-Lagravire returns to the Hollywood red carpet as the official wine sponsor of the 37th American Cinematheque Awards
- Klarna takes on Apple, Facebook and Google with digital verification
- Building Stability: Expert Tips for Designing Earthquake-Resistant Homes
- Xi's passion and action for winter sports and activities
- Tony Ganios, actor of 'Porky's' and 'The Wanderer,' dies at 64
- Wolverine Confidential: More Michigan football coaching revenue, NIL, transfer news
- Fashion royalty! Royals at FROW: Meghan Markle, Princess Eugenie and more
- Vitamin B3 added to processed foods is linked to increased risk of heart disease, according to new study
- Madame Web is Officially the Worst Superhero Movie Ever
- Deutsche Bank uses BigQuery and Dataproc for trade monitoring
- Imran Khan Alleges Mother of All Fakes Demands Return of 'Stolen' People's Mandate