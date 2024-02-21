Politics
Capt Amarinder Singh: PM Modi wants early resolution of farm issue. Farmers must understand that this must be part of a national perspective | News from the political pulse
Senior Punjab BJP leader and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and discussed various issues including the current farmers' agitation, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and the issue of BJP's re-alliance with former ally Shiromani Akali Dal. (SAD). In an interview with The Indian Express, Amarinder spoke on a range of these issues. Excerpts:
How was your discussion with PM Modi?
I went to meet the Prime Minister because we hadn't seen each other for a long time. He and I were the chief ministers of Gujarat and Punjab (respectively) at the same time (2002-2007). Later, when I became the chief minister for the second time (in 2017), he was the prime minister. There is also this burning issue of farmers' agitation. I wanted to discuss it with him. It was a good meeting, where we discussed a number of issues.
What did PM Modi say about the farmers' protest?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Center is trying to find a solution to the farmers' agitation. The Prime Minister is very sensitive to the problems of farmers. He wants a rapid resolution of the problem (agricultural agitation).
I have given my opinion to the Prime Minister on the matter. I can say that everyone in the Union government sympathizes with the farmers. But farmers also need to understand that this has to be part of a national perspective. If you want MSP to apply to all crops and all farmers, you also need to understand that half of India grows wheat and rice. Then they will get MSP for wheat and rice. This will not benefit the entire farmers of Punjab. They must take this into account.
As Punjab CM, you allowed farmers to move to Delhi during their turmoil of 2020. Should they be allowed to do the same this time?
When I was CM, I dealt with the problem. I allowed them (farmers) to move to Delhi. But then there was violence. The Red Fort episode took place. Farmers now have to stay where they are and their representatives can go and meet the representatives of the Union government, as they do and hold meetings with them. Solutions emerge after dialogue. I think the agitating farmers sitting on the Haryana border are responsible farmers. They did not engage in any violence. I hope this will be resolved soon. There is no point in continuing and sitting on the roads. They also realize that the situation is not good. People are harassed and angry.
Are you going to contest the Lok Sabha elections?
No, I will not run for office. Preneet Kaur (suspended Congress MP from Patiala) will contest from Patiala. My daughter Jai Inder Kaur will contest from my seat in the Assembly elections. (Amarinder is a former MP from Patiala-Urban). Preneet works hard. She was a four-time MP from Patiala. She has competed five times. Jaya (Jai Inder) is also a hard worker. She is the president of the Mahila wing of the BJP and has worked in all districts. It’s time for the younger generation to come forward. I'm here for the party. I'll help the party. I have been active in politics for 57 years. It is now time to pass the baton to the younger generations.
Have you discussed the BJP-SAD alliance with the Prime Minister?
I am very much in favor of the BJP’s alliance with Akalis. There should be progress. We should fight together in the Lok Sabha elections to forcefully counter our adversaries.
|
Sources
2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/political-pulse/capt-amarinder-singh-interview-farmers-protest-pm-modi-9171838/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Capt Amarinder Singh: PM Modi wants early resolution of farm issue. Farmers must understand that this must be part of a national perspective | News from the political pulse
- NCIS Pays Moving Tribute to David McCallum in Special Episode After Actor's Death
- Aryna Sabalenka in shock scenes as tennis fans saddened by Victoria Azarenka drama
- Robbinsdale Salon Collects Ball Gowns for Fairy Godmothers Project
- Google responds to evidence of review algorithm bias
- The British Museum was bombarded by calls to return the statue
- Ankara and Cairo restore ties, signaling challenges for Muslim Brotherhood
- Château Malartic-Lagravire returns to the Hollywood red carpet as the official wine sponsor of the 37th American Cinematheque Awards
- Klarna takes on Apple, Facebook and Google with digital verification
- Building Stability: Expert Tips for Designing Earthquake-Resistant Homes
- Xi's passion and action for winter sports and activities
- Tony Ganios, actor of 'Porky's' and 'The Wanderer,' dies at 64