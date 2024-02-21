Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked for $1 million to debate Tucker Carlson





Some of Cockburn's more opinionated American friends like to say that Tucker Carlson has a lot in common with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Both men are children of privilege who have made names for themselves in the media. Tucker Carlson may not have entered politics, as Johnson did, but he is often talked about as a future Republican president. It's fair to say today, however, that Boris and Tucker don't like each other very much. Since the invasion of Ukraine, Boris has accused Carlson of "intimidating" Republicans who might otherwise support funding Ukraine in its war against Russia. Carlson, for his part, called Johnson a "terrified old woman." Things got even worse too. Earlier this month, Boris suggested that Carlson's now infamous interview with Vladimir Putin was straight out of "Hitler's playbook". Carlson, who never shied away from confrontation, contacted Boris to propose a debate between them, mano a mano, at Oxford University or somewhere similar, but struggled to get anything done. After some effort, however, he managed to get in touch with an advisor to Johnson. Johnson was enthusiastic but he had conditions. He wanted to receive $1 million. He wanted the interview to be broadcast on X. And he wanted Carlson to acknowledge that after his interview with the Russian leader, a confrontation with a former British prime minister would help him rebuild his reputation. Carlson scoffed at the latest suggestion but told Johnson he would be willing to pay "$1 million in foreign currency, gold or Bitcoin." Hearing this, Team Johnson immediately went into action and contacted Carlson to arrange a meeting and, most importantly, payment. But Carlson decided yesterday to go public, denouncing Johnson for his greed in an interview on Blaze TV. Tucker: "Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something. So I asked for a meeting with Boris Johnson. Finally, one of his advisers answers me and tells me that he will talk to you but that it will cost a lot. a million dollars. He wants a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/Y7qADbx2H4 -TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 20, 2024 "These people are more shady than any Eastern European I've ever dealt with," Carlson said. The spectator. Nobody said freedom was free. Still, Cockburn can't help but wish the debate was happening. Could Elon Musk, Carlson's new boss at X, pay the necessary money?

