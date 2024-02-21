Trump compares his indictments to Navalny's imprisonment and death





GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) Donald Trump doubled down Tuesday by comparing his criminal indictments to the circumstances of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, the main political opponent of Russian autocratic leader Vladimir Putin, who died in a remote Arctic prison after being imprisoned by the Kremlin leader.

Appearing in a pre-recorded Fox News Channel town hall before a live audience in Greenville, South Carolina, Trump lamented Navalny's death, which President Joe Biden and other Western leaders have blamed on Putin. Trump then turned on himself, repeating his claims that the proceedings against him were politically motivated, despite no evidence that Biden or the White House had ordered them.

Navalny is in a very sad situation and he is very courageous, he was a very courageous guy, Trump said in response to a question from Fox News Channel's Laura Ingraham. He came back, he could have stayed away and, frankly, it probably would have been much better to stay away and talk about being out of the country rather than having to go home, because people thought that it could happen, and it did.

And it's a horrible thing, but it's happening in our country too, Trump continued, suggesting that his criminal indictments, which include two cases stemming from his efforts to overturn his 2020 defeat, are proof that the United States is transforming into a communist country in many ways.

“I've been indicted four times…all because I'm in politics,” Trump said. They charged me for such ridiculous things.

He extended the comparison to his loss in a civil fraud trial last week, in which a New York judge ordered Trump to pay $355 million in fines after finding he had lied about his wealth for years.

This is a form of Navalny, Trump said. It is a form of communism, of fascism.

He did not give a clear answer when asked if he would post a bond covering the judgment, a necessary condition for appealing.

Trump made no mention of Putin, continuing his long-standing pattern of refusing to denounce and often complimenting the Russian leader since his time in the White House. But his remarks come as House Republicans have refused to provide more funding to Ukraine for its defense against Russian invasion and as many in the Republican Party increasingly accept Russian expansionism.

Putin recently suggested he preferred Biden in the White House to Trump. U.S. intelligence assessments of the 2016 and 2020 elections found that Russia was behind influence operations aimed at strengthening Trump at the expense of his Democratic Party opponents.

Ingraham interrupted Trump at town hall Tuesday to ask if he thought he could become a potential political prisoner for the rest of his life like Navalny. Trump avoided the question.

If I had lost in the polls, people wouldn't even be talking about me and I wouldn't have had any legal fees, he replied. If I was out, I think even if they hate me so much, I think if I went out they would still, let's go after this guy, we can't stand this guy.

The Fox town hall, recorded Tuesday afternoon and broadcast during Ingraham's prime time on the network, marked Trump's first extended remarks about Navalny since Russian officials announced his death. The town hall took place four days before Trump competed against Nikki Haley in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary.

Ingraham began the discussion by offering Trump, who has praised Putin for years as a strong leader, the opportunity to clarify his only previous public reference to Navalny's disappearance. In a social media post 72 hours after Russian officials confirmed Navalny's death, Trump broke his silence without mentioning Putin or Navalny's family.

The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country, he wrote before castigating the radical left politicians, prosecutors and judges who are leading us down the path. path of destruction and repeating its false claims that American elections are riddled with fraud.

___

Cooper reported from Phoenix.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-navalny-russia-putin-2024-indictments-71513abe8f128ab885d9d2382f92e9d6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos