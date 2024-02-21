Will Xi Jinping solve his biggest problem?

With the National People's Congress scheduled for early next month, it is likely that lower mortgage rates will be followed by a broader effort to turn around the housing market. An obvious strategy in the state-controlled economy, which may already be underway, is for central government (and to the extent they have the financial capacity, local and regional governments) to play a much greater role important in the market. Beijing faces a series of challenges beyond the real estate crisis, but this is the largest and most complex. Credit: Bloomberg Some public entities, which have now supplanted private sector developers as the largest buyers and sellers of land, have suggested that the state would acquire some of the troubled real estate projects at throwaway prices, complete them and then lease or sell them at low price. and middle-income buyers as state-subsidized housing. The policy envisions a much larger role for the state in property ownership than was the case during China's decades of real estate boom.

This boom was led by the private sector and turned into a speculative bubble that ravaged developers and those who, due to the pre-sale model on which the industry operated, were left with mortgages but incomplete properties or developments where construction has not even begun. A move towards much deeper state involvement in the sector would fit with President Xi Jinping's belief that houses are for habitation and not speculation, a belief that has led to the three red lines of restrictions on debt in 2020 which triggered the collapse of developers. A challenge for policymakers is the housing glut, the millions of apartments already empty and the latent capacity additions if incomplete developments were completed, but this excess capacity must be addressed if the market is to stabilize. Subsidized rents for low-income households can be costly given the scale of the problem, but may be the only realistic way to address it, particularly in regions far from major urban areas, where The continued urban exodus will ultimately help to absorb the surplus. housing stock.

One concern, if the state steps in as buyer of last resort for distressed real estate, is the impact it would have on Chinese banks if unrealized losses on their real estate loans were to be realized through sales forced on the State at some point. price in difficulty. The real estate market is probably the most critical problem that will have to be addressed by the national congress which is due to open on March 5, even if the stabilization of the financial markets has put an end to the rout of the stock market and the exodus of foreign capital which resulted in the lowest levels of foreign direct investment last year. in more than 30 years will probably also be high on the agenda. Fear of the impact on foreign investors may have dissuaded the People's Bank of China from lowering its policy rate, the one-year prime rate, as well as the five-year rate. While US interest rates remained high, the central bank was reportedly reluctant to widen yield spreads and cause a further weakening of an already weakened yuan and a new burst of capital flight. A weaker yuan would make Chinese exporters more competitive, but it could also exacerbate an existing problem.

Chinese factories have significant excess capacity and the threat of cheap Chinese goods being dumped into international markets has led the United States and Europeans to recently warn Beijing that they will respond if there is an influx of Chinese-made goods into their savings. The European Union is already investigating Chinese exports of electric vehicles, as part of a probe aimed at determining the extent of state and other subsidies. Other countries would likely launch similar investigations or retaliate with trade barriers if they were flooded with cheap imports. Beijing faces a series of challenges beyond the real estate crisis, although this is the largest and most complex. The collapse of the stock market, tensions within the shadow banking system, excess factory capacity, the exodus of foreign investment, the lack of consumer confidence and therefore domestic consumption will all have to be overcome to put the economy Chinese economy on a more stable and sustainable path. and avoid a destructive long-term deflationary spiral that would lead, at best, to economic stagnation.