PM Modi inaugurates IIT Bhilai, two KVs in Chhattisgarh





Raipur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai and two newly constructed Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) buildings in Chhattisgarh. At present, IIT Bhilai has 1,250 students and over the next three to four years, its capacity will be increased to accommodate nearly 2,500 students, an official said after the Prime Minister dedicated the institute and the two KVs to the nation through video conferencing from Jammu and Kashmir. Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Durg MP Vijay Baghel, IIT Bhilai Board of Governors Chairman K Venkatraman and institute director Prof Rajiv Prakash were present at the inaugural ceremony at IIT Bhilai campus. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of IIT Bhilai campus on June 14, 2018.

(You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



