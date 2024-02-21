Pakistan's old guard parties to form coalition, thwarting Imran Khan





Pakistan's two old-guard political parties have agreed to form a government, a move that breaks a nearly two-week impasse and likely keeps jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party out of government even as it won the most seats in the country's controversial elections.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardaris Pakistan People's Party will join a coalition with Sharif Clans Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Bhutto Zardari said at a joint press conference in Islamabad around midnight on Tuesday. Shehbaz Sharif will be prime minister while Bhutto Zardari's father Asif Ali Zardari will be president.

Read more: Pakistan can keep Imran Khan out of power, but it can't keep his popularity low

Both parties have the numbers to form a government, said Bhutto Zardari, 35, son of assassinated former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, with Sharif at his side.

The announcement will likely end days of uncertainty following an inconclusive February 8 election, in which Khan's candidates, running as independents, defied odds by winning the most seats but fell short. to obtain an absolute majority. Rounds of negotiations followed, culminating in the announcement Tuesday evening.

Investors will be paying attention to what this means for Pakistani markets, which have been reeling after the election. The benchmark stock index has fallen for six of eight trading days since Feb. 8.

Questions also remain about the reaction of Khan's supporters. His Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party staged protests across Pakistan over the weekend against allegations of election fraud. Their claims were bolstered when a Pakistani official said he had manipulated the vote count and that the Election Commission of Pakistan was also involved. The ECP, which oversaw the vote, and the caretaker government of Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, deny allegations of fraud.

Read more: Pakistan Army used every trick to sideline Imran Khan and failed. Now what?

Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, remained inaccessible for a third day across Pakistan on Tuesday, according to internet watchdog NetBlocks, as authorities blocked it to thwart protesters.

A new administration will need to support an economy hit by Asia's fastest inflation of 28% and negotiate a new loan with the International Monetary Fund after the current program expires in April. Shehbaz Sharif said it would be one of his first priorities if he became prime minister.

This is not the first time that the two parties of the family-controlled old guard have come together. They led a coalition after Khan's ouster in April 2022 and ruled the country for about 16 months. Shehbaz was prime minister, while Bhutto Zardari was his foreign minister.

During this period, the Bhutto Zardaris party appeared to distance itself from economic reforms carried out by the Sharif government, including increasing fuel prices.

For this year's elections, the two parties faced off as rivals, but later agreed to hold talks to save the country from political instability, according to Sharif.

The deadline for holding a parliamentary session to form the new government is February 29, said Murtaza Solangi, the country's acting information minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6697017/pakistan-political-parties-coalition-government-imran-khan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos