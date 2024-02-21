Politics
Xi Jinping wants to make China patriarchal again, but women are fighting back
Hundreds of millions of people across China are bringing their families together to celebrate the Lunar New Year – but for some, the holiday season is also filled with violence.
Earlier this month, a woman in Sichuan province posted several videos online showing burns on her body. She alleged that her husband set her on fire after many years of domestic violence. Local News reported that the woman had filed for divorce. Earlier this month, news of a woman being kill by her husband during the “divorce cooling-off period” has reignited a heated debate on the Chinese internet over a controversial clause introduced in 2021 which requires Couples filing for divorce must wait 30 days after submitting their initial application and then reapply.
In recent years, faced with a low birth rate and an aging population, the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has decided that the solution The country's demographic crisis is pushing women to return home to have babies and take on the role of caregivers. Making divorce more difficult is just one of the party's strategies.
Births in China fell by more than half a million last year, accelerating a population decline that began in 2022. The fertility rate fell to a record low of 1.09 that year, the lowest half the replacement rate of 2.1. Some experts suspected that the reality could be even bleaker than the government's statistics.
But women in China are fighting fiercely against the government's plan to reinforce patriarchy, despite the authoritarian regime's brutal record of silencing anyone who dares challenge its power.
In addition to the “cooling off period” law, Chinese judges are also increasingly reluctant to grant divorces. A study by Ethan Michelson of Indiana University watch that 80 percent of divorce petitions filed by women were rejected outright, often even when evidence of domestic violence was presented; the refusal rate on a second try is about 70 percent.
According to Human Rights Watch, Chinese courts have also rejected the divorce petitions of many trafficked women, even after some endured years of domestic abuse and violence at the hands of their “husbands.” The CCP's one-child policy (in effect from 1978 to 2015), combined with China's traditional preference for boys, created a huge gender imbalance in the country. The difficulties encountered by many Chinese in finding a bride have fueled trafficking in “brides” within the country and among China's neighbors.
In January 2022, a video showing a woman chained around his neck in a shed in rural Jiangsu province has gone viral. A Chinese government investigation later revealed that the woman had been trafficked and sold as a bride twice in the late 1990s. In response to public outcry over the tragic event, as well as reluctance from the CCP To address this widespread and long-standing problem, authorities censored the video and discussions surrounding it, threatened citizens who questioned official findings, and imprisoned activists who attempted to visit the women's village. .
Since President Xi Jinping came to power in late 2012, the crackdown on feminist voices has become increasingly strict. Online censors have shut down many popular women's rights posts and deleted countless social media accounts and posts. An article that criticized a sketch from the Luna New Year Gala, China's biggest TV show, for being degrading representation of middle-aged women was quickly deleted after it began to circulate widely. Offline, authorities have relentlessly harassed and monitored women's rights activists, driving some into exile. Huang Xueqin, journalist and #MeToo activist, was detained since 2021 for inciting subversion of state power.
Compounding censorship and intimidation is the CCP's constant propaganda promoting traditional values and denouncing feminism. “Extreme feminism has become a cancer on the Internet! declared the Communist Youth League, the CCP group responsible for indoctrinating Chinese youth. President Xi himself has long urged women to return to traditional roles. In a November speech, he call for government officials to promote a “culture of marriage and procreation” and to influence young people’s thinking about “love and marriage, fertility and family.”
But for anyone who has followed China's women's rights movement over the past decade, it's clear that Beijing's antics have, for the most part, not worked. China's divorce rate has continued to rise while the birth rate continues to decline. When Chinese women could no longer safely protest patriarchy within the country, they took the movement global. Last month, many people gathered new York, Angles, San Francisco And London to commemorate the second anniversary of the chained woman incident.
“To overthrow state power with my sisters, I am very happy,” says a protester read.
Yaqiu Wang is research director for China, Hong Kong and Taiwan at Freedom House.
