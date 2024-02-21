



GREENVILLE, S.C. Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday he wasn't sure he could work with former ally turned political foe Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell if he were to be re-elected president.

He'll probably end up supporting me. I don't know if I can work with him, Trump said Tuesday during a town hall on Fox News' “The Ingraham Angle.” He gave billions of dollars when he didn't have to, billions of dollars. He made it very easy for the Democrats.

Relations between the two Republican leaders deteriorated after McConnell denounced Trump's role in the Capitol riot, calling it a shameful dereliction of duty. Trump has stepped up his attacks on McConnell since leaving office and recently helped derail the bipartisan border deal that McConnell supported.

McConnell has not endorsed Trump's re-election bid, even though many of his Senate colleagues have, although he has said he would support the GOP nominee and acknowledged that he seems almost certain that it will be Trump.

NBC News has reached out to McConnell's office for comment.

During the town hall, Trump also addressed the death of Alexei Navalny, comparing the Russian opposition leader's death to his own legal troubles and criminal charges.

It's a horrible thing,” he said. “But it's happening in our country too. We are becoming a communist country in many ways. And if you look closely, I'm the leading candidate. I was charged, I have never heard of such a charge.

Trump also suggested that Navalny would have been better off if he had made his political advocacy outside of the danger posed by Russia.

He was a very brave guy because when he came back he could have stayed away, and frankly it probably would have been much better to stay away and talk about being out of the country rather than having to going back because people thought it might happen. and it happened, Trump said.

Navalny, a staunch critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died suddenly in prison on Friday, the country's prison service said. President Joe Biden blamed Putin for Navalny's death and said Tuesday the United States would impose additional sanctions on Russia in response.

Jake Traylor

Garrett Haake contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/donald-trump-says-doesnt-know-work-mitch-mcconnell-re-elected-rcna139677

