Emilia Clarke, Tim Martin and Sajid Javid among those to receive honors The Irish News





Publican Sir Tim Martin, former chancellor Sir Sajid Javid and actress Emilia Clarke are among those who will receive honors at Windsor Castle. They will attend an inauguration ceremony on Wednesday alongside many other luminaries. Wetherspoons boss Sir Tim, who was a strong supporter of Brexit during the 2016 referendum campaign, has been recognized for his services to hospitality and culture. Sir Sajid, who served as chancellor under Boris Johnson, was knighted for his political and public service. Tim Martin announces Wetherspoon results Mr Tim Martin (Dominic Lipinski/PA) Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has been made an MBE alongside her mother Jenny as co-founders of SameYou, a brain injury recovery charity they set up after the actress survived two cerebral hemorrhages. The first, a brain haemorrhage, occurred while she was training at a north London gym in 2011. She founded the charity after being shocked to discover how understaffed rehabilitation services were. Sir Sajid entered the Commons as MP for Bromsgrove in May 2010 with a majority of more than 11,000 votes and has increased his vote share in every election since. Taking on the roles of Home Secretary, Chancellor and Health Secretary during his career, he also ran twice for the Conservative leadership. Investigation into the Covid-19 pandemic Mr Sajid Javid (Jonathan Brady/AP) It was his sensational resignation from Boris Johnson's cabinet, alongside Rishi Sunak, that spelled the beginning of the end of the former PM's premiership. Sir Sajid previously abruptly quit as chancellor in 2020 after being told he would have to fire all his advisers if he wanted to keep his job. Sir Tim established his pub group after buying his first venue in Muswell Hill, north London, in 1979. The Norwich-born businessman initially called it Martins Free House, but changed it to JD Wetherspoon the following year. The pub chain, known for its low prices, floated on the London Stock Exchange in 1992 and continued its rapid expansion across the UK. Others who will be recognized at the investiture ceremony include Labor MP Dame Siobhain McDonagh, for her political and public service; director Betsy Gregory, for her services to dance; and Lydia Otter, for services to autistic people and their families in Oxfordshire.

