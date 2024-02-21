Donald Trump cannot flee Roe





Abortion continues to win elections for Democrats, creating an electoral headache for Republicans as November approaches. While suburban voters tend to support reproductive freedom, the MAGA base won't be satisfied until there is a federal ban. And Donald Trump, who appointed the three conservative judges who overturned Roe v. Wade, apparently thinks he can thread the needle.

On Friday, three days after Republicans lost George Santos' New York congressional seat by nearly eight points, the New York Times reported that Trump had privately expressed support for a 16-week abortion ban . The article notes that Trump has approached abortion transactionally since becoming a candidate in 2015 and, more recently, has carefully avoided taking a clear stance on abortion restrictions since the overturning of Roe v . Wade.

Trump was all over the map during the primary. He spoke widely last fall about the need to get the two sides to agree on a certain number of weeks or months, although he did not specify whether such an agreement would take place at the state or federal level. . It could be state or federal, Trump said on Meet the Press. Frankly, I don't care. In that same interview, he called Florida's six-week ban, signed into law by his former rival Ron DeSantis, a terrible mistake, but last month he said how proud he was to have fired Roe.

It appears Trump is trying to hammer out a new position before the general election, at least according to anonymous sources who spoke to the Times. You know what I like about 16? Trump told one. It's even. It's been four months. For Trump, it seems that getting people to compromise their rights comes down to marketing. (The Trump campaign ignored his private remarks, telling the Times: As President Trump has said, he would sit down with both sides and negotiate a deal that would satisfy everyone.)

Despite Trump's often unhinged behavior and autocratic fantasies, he has keen political instincts. He knows that abortion is a lose-lose for him and his party. A 16-week federal ban is probably supposed to sound more moderate, even if it isn't. Such a proposal would likely leave abortion bans in place in red states, while restricting abortion in blue states. This appears to be a fig leaf for abortion rights supporters as he runs for president, as his allies are reportedly hatching plans to infuse Christian nationalist ideas into his administration.

Trump helped win over the right by promising to overturn Roe, although despite this pledge during the 2016 presidential debate, some voters might not have believed he would actually do it or have the opportunity once in power. Hillary Clinton understood the stakes of a Trump presidency, but at the time he had no voting history and served as a Rorschach test, an opportunity for people to project their own desires onto him. Trump benefited from something almost no presidential candidate ever has: broad name recognition with no voting history. And oddly enough, having once been a very pro-choice Democrat may have helped him attract influential voters. But what Trump may or may not do in the White House is no longer hypothetical; he orchestrated the end of Roe, appeasing the right and endangering women’s lives. He can't escape this.

Since June 2022, when the Supreme Court struck down the constitutional right to abortion, Democrats have outperformed in elections across the country. Voters in deep-red Kansas rejected an anti-abortion measure about six weeks later, and abortion access continued to galvanize voters in the 2022 midterm elections as well as non-abortion elections. year of 2023.

After such election success, Democrats focused on abortion in New York's third congressional race; the first ad aired by the PAC, which has a majority in the House of Representatives, included a voiceover indicating that Republican Mazi Pilip was running on a party platform calling for a ban on abortion. During the only debate between Pilip and Democrat Tom Suozzi, she attempted to express a personal position, albeit one at odds with the GOP. I chose to be a mother of seven children. It was my choice. I'm not going to impose my beliefs on any woman, she said, adding that she was not going to support a national ban on abortion.

Are you saying you are pro-choice? asked Suozzi, who wondered how she could say abortion is a choice while not supporting laws giving women the ability to make their own decisions. My name is Mazi Pilip. I am pro-life. It's me, she said in response. A Jewish immigrant of Ethiopian origin, Pilip did not fear the arrival of MAGA in the special elections and could perhaps convince suburban voters to believe that there was a more moderate Republican Party. (Though a visit from House Speaker and far-right fanatic Mike Johnson probably didn't help Pilip in suburban Nassau.) Ultimately, voters sent Suozzi back to Congress, further reducing the Republican Party's slim majority in the House.

