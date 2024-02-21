Republican critics of Ukraine funding appear to be poised to finally achieve their long-held goal of cutting aid.
The Republicans' big bet is to end aid to Ukraine: the rest
Moreover, getting to this point could highlight a messy and somewhat counterintuitive reality: Despite the Republican Party's growing resistance to funding Ukraine, the Republican base is actually quite afraid that Russia will seizes Ukraine and, more broadly, what Russia suggests.
In recent days, we have seen some prominent supporters of aid to Ukraine invoking the historical and practical consequences of failure:
- Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said: History settles all accounts. And today, when it comes to the value of American leadership and strength, history will record that the Senate did not blink.
- Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) added: Why am I so focused on this vote? Because I don't want to be on the pages of history that we will regret. If we walk away, you will see the alliance that supports Ukraine collapse. You will eventually see China become emboldened. And I will not be on this page of history.
- Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) also warned about the message it would bring send to China: You can't say, don't worry, we'll let Putin get here, but we will be really strong when the next dictator, Xi Jinping, tries to move into Taiwan.
The comments echo precedents from other high-profile Republicans.
Former Vice President Mike Pence said Russia's takeover of Ukraine could give China a green light on Taiwan and mean the rest of the 21st century could it looks a lot like the first half of the 20th century.
Even House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who recently signaled that the House would not vote on aid to Ukraine despite the Senate passing a 70 funding bill -29 last week (it would be very likely to pass the House if voted on). , warned in harsh terms about the consequences of Ukraine's failure. In October, he said he didn't think Putin would stop in Ukraine after a takeover and that doing so would allow China to eventually take action on Taiwan.
Ukraine must win, he says said shortly before becoming speaker.
But when it comes to fearing what might happen next, these leading Republicans actually do it. they somehow speak on behalf of their party.
Despite the Republican Party's opposition to increased funding, polls have repeatedly shown that even the Republican base is very concerned about the outcome of the Ukraine crisis and the Russian threat:
- In a recent YouGov survey6 in 10 Republicans said they cared a lot or quite a bit about who would win the war, and that they wanted Ukraine rather than Russia to win, 69-5.
- In a Pew Research Center survey Last week, 69 percent of Republican-leaning voters said the war was important to American interests. Fifty-six percent said it was important to them personally.
- In December Quinnipiac University SurveyRepublicans said 57 percent to 37 percent that supporting Ukraine was in the national interest.
- A March 2023 Gallup poll showed that 60 percent of Republicans viewed Russia's military power as a critical threat to the United States.
- A newer one survey for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs showed that nearly half of Republicans (47%) viewed Russia's military power as a critical threat to vital U.S. interests in the next ten years.
- In other YouGov survey For CBS News, 73 percent of Republicans said the United States should promise military aid if Russia invades a NATO country. (The poll question did not mention that U.S. military support would be required under Article 5 of the NATO charter.)
Perhaps anticipating warnings from some in their party about the costs of cutting off Ukraine, some Republican Ukraine-funding critics like Sens. Ron Johnson (Wisconsin) And Mike Lee (Utah) began to suggest that Ukraine was essentially a lost cause. They even suggested that US dollars only prolonged the bloodshed and destruction.
(This is not something most Americans seem to believe. One of those YouGov polls this month, only 10% of Republicans and 9% overall think Ukraine will be under Russian control in a year. Only about 4 in 10 people think Russia is winning right now. Putin is losing; This is not a dead end, Tillis replied to his colleagues last week. A differential of 10 victims to 1 between Ukrainians and Russians is indisputable.)
The logical extension of the lost causes argument is that cutting off Ukraine now will not actually be responsible for a truly negative outcome in Eastern Europe or elsewhere. But many prominent voices within the Republican Party have associated potential negative outcomes with the Republican Party cutting funds, and many in the party's base fear such outcomes.
The question now is whether this potential crossroads could change the priorities of those who control what happens next.
And Johnson, for his part, appears to have believed at least at one point that leaving Ukraine to fend for itself was a difficult decision.
|
