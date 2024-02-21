Supreme Court successfully decides 99.47 percent of cases, President Jokowi: quality of decisions is most important





We hope that the court's decision will bring a sense of justice and legal certainty and support the development of the nation and state towards a developed Indonesia. The results obtained in the handling of cases at the Supreme Court in 2023 far exceed the set objectives.

President Jokowi Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the increasingly better performance of the Supreme Court (MA) and the judiciary under it. Even if, in fact, the Supreme Court is still carrying out internal reforms in order to strengthen it rule of law And good governance. The public's expectations of judicial institutions are increasingly high because they not only demand guarantees of justice, but they are also increasingly critical of the judicial process. The public is also increasingly open in its assessments. Amid these developments, President Jokowi emphasized that integrity is the main pillar, not only for supreme judges but for all Indonesian judges, including registrars, state civil servants (ASN) and employees of the Supreme Court. I welcome the internal reforms carried out by the Supreme Court to enforce principle of the rule of law And good governance, “Improving court performance in a sustainable manner,” he said during his speech at the extraordinary session of the Supreme Court's 2023 Annual Report in Jakarta, Tuesday (20/2/2024). Jokowi continued that the quality of judges' human resources (HR) is an important key. Good integrity, professionalism, sensitivity to society's sense of justice, to current developments, particularly scientific and technological ones. Therefore, innovation is part of reform, not only through the adoption of new technologies, but also through perspective and sensitivity in resolving legal matters. For example, restorative justice or restorative justice as a breakthrough in problem solving. Read also: President Joko Widodo takes a photo with Supreme Court leaders. Photo: RES Apart from that, President Jokowi said the government appreciated the innovation of the Supreme Court in encouraging the acceleration of legal transformation. Then increased use electronic courtAnd decision support system (DSS) based Artificial intelligence (IA) which will facilitate consistency of decisions, which refers to previous fair decisions. The people also appreciate the commitment to public openness demonstrated through the publication of more than 22,000 decisions in the publicly accessible repository of Supreme Court decisions. Based on information received in 2023, President Jokowi noted that the Supreme Court had successfully decided 99.47 percent of cases. This shows good development, but it is not only the quantity of decisions that is important, but above all the quality of the decisions. “The court's decision must bring a sense of justice, legal certainty and support the development of the nation and state towards a developed Indonesia,” he hoped.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hukumonline.com/berita/a/ma-berhasil-putus-99-47-persen-perkara--presiden-jokowi--paling-utama-kualitas-putusan-lt65d4715cace95/

