Erdogan in a conference with Prime Minister Rama: we will cooperate with Albania in the field of defense

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the joint press conference with Prime Minister Edi Rama that Albania and Turkey will work together to increase investments and trade relations.

Erdogan highlighted Turkey's support for the development of Albania, which will be achieved through the TIKA agency and cooperation with the Tirana office.

“We will continue to work mutually to increase investments and develop links between business sectors.

We will continue our support for the development of Albania through the TIKA agency. Even the agreement we signed regarding TIKA will strengthen our cooperation. In 2021, we promised to build a hospital in Albania within three months and, together with Mr. Rama, we made a bet and, thank God, we achieved it,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said part of the agenda was also cleaning up what he described as the “remnants of FETO” in Albania.

“We will continue to support the Albanian people. Part of our agenda was to clean up the remains of FETO in Albania, which continues its activities in order to cast a shadow over our relations, but we will not allow this. The Albanian authorities are aware of this. Our fight against this structure will continue and I thank you for the contribution they have made,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan said part of the conversation with Prime Minister Rama focused on cooperation in the fields of defense and military, which was finalized in an agreement between the two countries.

“We exchanged views on developments in the region and the world. We will continue our dialogue regarding the Balkans and we are determined to deepen cooperation in the defense and military fields for which we signed an agreement,” Erdogan said.