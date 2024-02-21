Politics
President Jokowi signs regulation forcing Google and Meta to pay for news
February 21, 2024
JAKARTA – President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has signed a much-anticipated regulation that will force tech giants, including Google and Meta, to pay local media outlets for news content featured on their platforms.
The rule brings Indonesia closer to Australia and Canada, which have adopted similar policies regarding publishers' rights.
The presidential regulation will take effect in August, six months after its announcement, and paves the way for media companies to negotiate partnerships with technology platforms that could take the form of paid licensing, revenue sharing and data sharing, among other arrangements.
In addition to payments to media companies, the regulations require tech platforms to prioritize news content produced by verified media outlets, contribute to journalist training programs and curb the spread of fake news in the country.
It was a tiring process and it was very difficult to find common ground. Even among major digital platforms, their aspirations are different, the president said Tuesday at the annual Press Day celebration.
The rule aims to address long-standing complaints from publishers that they are losing revenue to online platforms as tech giants profit from the use of news content in search and other results. features without compensation.
The government also noted that big tech dominates the country's advertising market, with a 60 percent market share, stifling smaller players such as media, especially those that do not rely on subscriptions.
The signing of the regulation had been delayed by several months due to the impasse in negotiations between publishers and digital platforms. Jokowi previously said he hoped the regulations would be set within a month after promising it at last year's press day in February.
The regulation also establishes a committee to monitor partnerships between technology platforms and media companies, composed of representatives from the Press Council and the Ministry of Communication and Information, as well as experts in the field.
The committee will also look after dispute resolution and arbitration between platforms and media outlets and propose recommendations to the government on these issues.
Minister of Communication and Information Budi Arie Setiadi said at the same event that the regulations would enable media companies to resist digital disruption.
The settlement was welcomed by the Press Council and the Association of Indonesian Journalists (PWI).
Mitigation plans
When the Australian and Canadian governments issued similar regulations on publishers' rights, digital platforms responded with some resistance.
Meta responded to Australia's Mandatory Bargaining Code on News Media and Digital Platforms, which was passed in 2021, by banning publishers and people in the country from sharing or viewing news content, before concluding an agreement a week later. It also stopped offering news on its platforms in Canada after the government passed the Online News Act last year.
Jokowi acknowledged that big platforms might have similar responses to Indonesia's regulations. He said the government had prepared for such eventualities and suggested that news agencies should do so as well.
The government will also continue to seek solutions and develop positive policies in favor of local media companies. I have ordered the Minister of Communication and Information to prioritize the government's advertising budget for media companies. [rather than digital platforms]. This could provide a short-term buffer, Jokowi said.
The president noted that the regulation would not affect content creators on social media and that they could continue their existing partnerships with digital platforms.
Nailul Huda, director of digital economy at the Center for Economic and Legal Studies (CELIOS), expects digital platforms to comply with regulations only if the government can ensure fair treatment.
If the government simply shifts advertising budgets from digital platforms to media companies, I doubt it will be effective in bringing these platforms into compliance, as many private companies will continue to spend their money there, he said. he declares. Jakarta Job Friday.
In response to the signing of the settlement, Google said it has worked collaboratively with news publishers and the government to support and build a sustainable future for Indonesia's information ecosystem.
The company said it was crucial that its products offer a diverse set of news and perspectives, without bias or bias.
Throughout this process, we have emphasized the need to ensure Indonesians have access to diverse sources of information and to support a balanced information ecosystem in Indonesia, which provides quality information to all and enables publishers to 'information, large and small, to thrive, the company said. in a statement to Job.
Meta was not immediately available for comment.
|
Sources
2/ https://asianews.network/president-jokowi-signs-regulation-requiring-google-meta-to-pay-for-news/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
