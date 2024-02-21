Tucker Carlson tells Glenn Beck that Boris Johnson asked for $1 million for Ukraine interview, calls him 'sleazier' than Putin





Tucker Carlson said an adviser to former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told him he would have to pay $1 million when the host requested an interview. Carlson made the accusation talking to Glenn Becknationally syndicated radio host and co-founder of Blaze Media, regarding his much-maligned interview with the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin. “So I'm in Moscow waiting to do this interview. It turns out we do, and I'm immediately denounced by this guy called Boris Johnson, who was for a short time Prime Minister of Great Britain.” , Carlson said. “And Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something. And I'm like, 'His name isn't actually Boris,' as you probably know. His name is Alex Johnson. His name was Boris in high school. …So, the guy who calls himself Boris accuses me of being [a tool of the Kremlin],” he's laughing. “So I was annoyed and so I asked for an interview, as I have done several times, because he constantly denounces me as a tool of the Kremlin. He says no,” Carlson continued. He said he contacted people who knew Johnson to get an interview. “Finally, one of his advisors gets back to me and says, 'He's going to talk to you, but it's going to cost you a million dollars.' He wants a million dollars,” Carlson said. “What?!” Beck exclaimed. “In US dollars, gold or bitcoin. No, this happened yesterday or two days ago,” Carlson said. He then accused Johnson of being responsible for deaths in the Ukraine-Russia war.

because of a report that he intervened against a peace offer from Russia, which Johnson vehemently denied. “Moreover, he is the one who, single-handedly, at the request of the American government, stopped the peace agreement in Ukraine a year and a half ago and who is, I think, for this reason, responsible for the dead. “Hundreds of thousands of people. He’s not going to explain any of this to me in an interview until I pay him a million dollars,” Carlson said. Carlson then compared Johnson to Putin. “Putin didn't ask for a million dollars! So you're telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid, much inferior to Vladimir Putin! Which is true! So this is all a fucking shakedown!” he exclaimed. “This is a money laundering operation,” Carlson continued. “A lot of people involved in this conflict are making money from it. And if you make money from war, you can deal with God about it because it's really immoral, it's actually really, really wrong . And a lot of people including Boris Johnson.” Carlson took aim at his other critics during the first interview in the United States since returning from Moscow. Blaze News contacted Boris Johnson for comment but did not receive a response at the time of publication. Do you like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox. register here!

