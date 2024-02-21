Donald Trump will be Putin's puppet in a second term, says John Bolton, aka the man who was in the front row last time





From a penchant for violence to unbridled authoritarianism, there are many reasons to be deeply afraid of a possible second term for Donald Trump. Another one at the top of the list? The ex-president, who spent his first term and the years that followed fighting for a certain former KGB agent, would be only too happy to do Vladimir Putin's bidding again.

Speaking to MSNBC this weekend, former national security adviser John Bolton suggested that only a village idiot would believe Putin's claims that Russia would prefer Joe Biden to win the 2024 election. reality, if Trump is elected, there will be celebrations in the Kremlin, Bolton explained, there is no doubt about it, because Putin thinks he is an easy target.

At a rally in South Carolina last week, Trump claimed Putin paid him a high compliment when he said Biden would be Russia's preference because the current president is more experienced and predictable. As Bolton pointed out on Sunday, Putin's remarks were clearly part of a disinformation effort… to give Trump the opportunity that he is quite stupid to take to say: well, I thought that was in compliments me.

Trump's apparent desire to win a second term and let Putin do what he wants was on full and terrifying display this month, including when the former said he would encourage Russia to attack any NATO country that would not pay. his bills. (To be clear: despite what Trump has repeatedly asserted, countries should not spend a flat rate of money on defense, and no NATO country is beholden to the United States for not spending 2%. of its GDP per year.) When Trump belatedly commented on the shocking news. The death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, for which Biden said Putin was responsible, was not to condemn the Russian president's way of silencing his critics, but to assert that he had been treated the same way . The sudden death of [Navalny] “This has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our country,” Trump wrote on social media, without once mentioning Putin. It's a slow, steady progression, with twisted radical left politicians, prosecutors and judges leading us down a path of destruction… WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A NATION IN FAILURE!

The disturbing comments of recent weeks are, of course, just the latest in a long line of pro-Kremlin words and actions from the former president of the United States. As a reminder, it also has:

Publicly alongside Putin on US intelligence agencies over 2016 election meddling Wanted Ukraine investigated for alleged election meddling, a line straight out of the Kremlin playbook Spoke to Putin who could probably barely keep a straight face over forming a cybersecurity unit with Russia to combat election hacking Demanded that Russia be let back into an expanded G7 despite being kicked out for annexing Crimea Excused the murders of Putin, saying the United States is just as bad. Leak of classified information from another country to Russia. Allowed Russia to expand its influence in Syria. Bizarrely, she defended the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, saying Russia was right to be there, the Wall Street Journal editorial board responded. writing: We can't remember a more absurd statement in history by a US president called Putin the mastermind behind the Ukraine invasion Asked Putin to help bring down Joe Biden

