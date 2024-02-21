BREAKING: Jokowi promotes loyalist to chief minister, brings Agus into cabinet – Politics





Resident Joko "Jokowi" Widodo on Wednesday promoted one of his loyalists, Hadi Tjahjanto, to a top cabinet post and also welcomed opposition Democratic Party leader Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as a new member of his outgoing administration. During a ceremony at the State Palace, Hadi, former Minister of Agrarian and Regional Planning, was sworn in to his new role as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs. The coordinating ministry position had been vacant for about three weeks since Mahfud MD resigned from the cabinet to allow him to focus on his vice presidential bid alongside Ganjar Pranowo, the presidential candidate fielded by Indonesia's Democratic Party. struggle (PDI-P) of Jokowi. Ties between Jokowi and the PDI-P had deteriorated before the February 14 election and the president had been accused of mobilizing state resources to support Ganjar's rival and presumed winner, Prabowo Subianto. Hadi is a long-time ally of Jokowi. The former general was appointed commander of Adi Soemarmo Air Base in Surakarta, Central Java, in 2010, while the president was still mayor of the city between 2005 and 2012. After serving as Commander of the Indonesian Army (TNI) for a record four years starting in 2018, Hadi was then appointed Minister of Land Planning, proving his good chemistry with Jokowi. Also on Wednesday, Agus, the eldest son of Democratic Party founder and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, was named the new minister of Agrarian and Land Planning, replacing Hadi. Democratic Party Chairman Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono greets his supporters before delivering a political speech in Jakarta on February 1, 2017. 6, 2024. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja) Democrats are now members of the grand alliance that supported Prabowo's presidential bid, whose running mate was Jokowi's eldest son Gibran Rakabuming Raka, after the party withdrew its support for the figurehead of the opposition Anies Baswedan. Once touted as the vehicle for change, the Democratic Party campaigned intensively for the Prabowo-Gibran party, which was committed to continuing Jokowi's agenda and held large rallies in the party's stronghold, East Java. . Agus' appointment came after Jokowi hosted senior Yudhoyono in October last year at Bogor Palace in West Java, and Jokowi appeared to have breakfast with Agus last month during his working visit to Central Java in the middle of the election campaign season.

