“I asked Rishi to change the law on assisted dying – his response gave me hope” | Politics | News





Going through the security barriers I've seen so many times on television felt incredibly surreal. Two years after my father told his story and launched the Express Aided Dying campaign, I was about to meet the Prime Minister and ask for his help in changing the law. Dad was terrified that he would die slowly and agonizingly from a blood cancer – as was my sister Katie, aged just 46, from sarcoma. His worst fears came true last February when he spent his final days scared, struggling to breathe and in pain. It would have been much kinder to him and his loved ones if he could have chosen to die on his own terms. READ MORE: Tributes paid to assisted dying campaigner David Minns

When I arrived at Downing Street, I was nervous. I wanted to represent Dad and Katie well. We had a tour of the building, which was a real privilege, and I was able to see rooms and objects full of history, including Winston Churchill's chair. Then we went into another room – and there was the Prime Minister. Rishi welcomed us and immediately made us feel welcome. I was impressed, he seemed much warmer in person than on TV. Everyone had the opportunity to ask a question. It's always hard to talk about what happened to Dad, so I wrote my own and practiced the words throughout the week, to make sure I could get through it without becoming too emotional.

When the time came, I briefly told Rishi our story. I was surprised to find that he knew Dad and had read his written submission to the Health and Human Services Committee inquiry into medically assisted dying. Rishi spoke about how moved he was by his father's experience. As we discussed how the law might change, I pushed him to explain why the case should rely on a private member's bill rather than the government introducing legislation . I told him how urgent it was, when people are suffering and struggling right now. Rishi said that traditionally the government does not lead Parliament on such sensitive issues. This is the closest I have come to liquidation, because I know how important this is to so many people.

But the Prime Minister was very understanding and I was impressed by his response to all the questions. He had really taken the time to think about the question. The fact that he read his father's submission was incredible. Dad would have been so proud to hear the Prime Minister say that in Downing Street. Parliamentary procedure is so opaque to people like me that there seem to be so many machinations and competing interests. I don't know yet if I would say I have confidence, but I really hope that we are getting closer to changing the law on medical assistance in dying. I believed the Prime Minister when he said that the Government would ensure that it had time to fully debate an assisted dying bill, if it was brought forward with the support of Parliament. From what I have personally seen and heard, the mood of MPs is certainly changing.

And while he couldn't give his personal views on whether the law should be changed, I suspect he's being open-minded. This is an important signal to his party and we should not end this conversation. I am incredibly grateful to the Express for giving people like Dad a platform to have their voices heard, as well as to Dignity of Dying whose campaign was so effective. It gave me hope that people care about this issue. I felt very lucky to be there with the Prime Minister and to be able to keep this on his agenda. I hope dad is proud.

