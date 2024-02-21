Jokowi signs Google CS rules to pay for news, PWI says







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Hendry Ch Bangun, head of HPN 2024 and general president of Central PWI, expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo for ratifying the regulation on publishers' rights. According to his confession, Jokowi had requested that this regulation exist since National Press Day (NPH) in Banjarmasin in 2020. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT “Earlier, I asked in a low voice if (the settlement) was signed? Yes. Thank God. Let's applaud first even if it is just a leak,” he said during his speech on stage at the height of the National Press 2024. Commemoration Day at Ecovention Ancol, North Jakarta, Tuesday (20/2/2024). “The concept that was worked on, discussed and debated for 3 years has finally seen the light of day. We are proud of it,” he added. It is hoped that this presidential regulation can help the Indonesian press, create mitigation measures and allow the Indonesian press to exist again as the fourth pillar of democracy. On the same occasion, President Joko Widodo revealed that he had signed a presidential regulation (Perpres) which regulates the responsibility of digital platforms or publishers' rights. This is a follow-up to supporting quality journalism in Indonesia. “After a long debate, yesterday I finally signed a presidential regulation regarding the responsibility of digital platforms to support quality journalism or what we call the Presidential Decree on Editors' Rights,” Jokowi said. Jokowi said that drafting this presidential decree required a very long process. There are many differences of opinion and, according to him, it is tiring for many parties. “It was very difficult to find common ground and before signing, I also listened a lot to the aspirations of my colleagues in the press. The aspirations were not completely unanimous, there were differences in aspirations between conventional media and digital platforms,” he said. Based on these differences in aspirations, Jokowi carried out in-depth reflection. After that, the discussion continued until common ground was found. “Large digital platforms also have different aspirations and we need to continue to think about the implications. Once there is a point of agreement, common ground will begin to form. Additionally, the Press Council continues to urge representatives of media companies and representatives of media associations to also continue to push, finally yesterday I raised the presidential decree, explained Jokowi. On this occasion, Jokowi emphasized that the initial spirit of this presidential decree was to create quality journalism, journalism far from negative content, journalism that educates for Indonesia's progress. “We also want to ensure the sustainability of the national media industry, we want fairer cooperation between news companies and digital platforms, we want to provide a clear general framework for cooperation between news companies and digital platforms “, did he declare. Jokowi said this presidential decree was in no way aimed at curtailing press freedom. He stressed that publishers' rights arise from the desires and initiatives of people in the press. According to him, the government does not regulate the content of the press, but the commercial relations between press companies and digital platforms with the aim of improving the quality of journalism. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Google's New Tactics Block Gmail Scammers and Spam (fabulous/fabulous)



