MHP leader warns Israel to stay away from Rafah city





ANKARA Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairman Devlet Baheli has warned Israel not to attack the city of Rafah and to stop its massacres against Palestinian civilians in Gaza if it does not want to pay higher costs at home. 'future. Israel should stay away from Rafah. The fact that Egypt has urged Israel to suspend the peace deal in the event of an attack on Rafah means Israel could pay a higher price, Baheli said in his weekly speech to his parliamentary group on February 20. Israel must put an end to its massacres, he stressed. The MHP is the closest ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdoans' Justice and Development Party (AKP). Baheli said Israel's threats to attack Rafah show its intentions to expand the conflict beyond Gaza. He called for a lasting ceasefire before the start of Ramadan, the holy month for Muslims, in March. Peace and calm will only be a dream in the Middle East unless a sovereign Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital is created, he said. Baheli also discussed Erdoan's trips last week to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt. Our President's visits to the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are historic. We believe that these visits were fair and useful, he suggested, criticizing the opposition's characterization of Erdoan's visits. The reaction of the opposition chorus shows a miserable understanding that fails to perceive Turkish foreign policy, he said. Baheli stressed the importance of improving ties between Trkiye and Egypt, saying closer bilateral dialogue would strengthen the two countries' strategic positions in the region.

