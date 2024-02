PM Modi's response to China's Belt and Road ready for first discussion

France is reportedly preparing for its first meeting to discuss an infrastructural link that would connect India to Europe via the Middle East to counter a similar Chinese initiative. President Emmanuel Macron named Gérard Mestrallet, former CEO of French energy company Engie SA, his envoy to lay the groundwork for the project. The concept, known as IMEC, aims to create a network of railways, ships, gas pipelines and internet cables. I would like to bring together representatives of other IMEC member states in the next two months, Mestrallet told Bloomberg in an interview, adding that it was too early to say where and how the meeting would take place. The project, initially announced on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi last year, could take a decade or more to come to fruition, according to Mestrallet. It took shape after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but suffered a major setback after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which inflamed tensions in the Middle East. This conflict has spread to the Red Sea shipping lanes, highlighting the need for alternative and secure trade routes. Members of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor include the United States, India, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and the European Union. It is not yet clear who will represent the other countries at the meeting, with France being the only participant to have appointed a Sherpa for the talks. Some French companies have already expressed interest in participating in negotiations around the project, Mestrallet said. Shipping giant CMA-CGM, energy giant TotalEnergies SA, train maker Alstom SA, logistics company Getlink SE, state-owned Électriqué de France SA, industrial gas specialist Air Liquide SA and the Cable manufacturer Nexans SA could be involved in the construction of part of the energy. and logistics, alongside construction companies such as Vinci SA and Bouygues SA. China has for years promoted its Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious project launched more than a decade ago to connect Asia, Africa and Europe through a network of railways and trade agreements , with the aim of consolidating Beijing's influence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/economy/story/narendra-modis-answer-to-chinas-belt-and-road-is-all-set-for-its-first-discussion-418299-2024-02-21 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos