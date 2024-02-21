Indonesia ends policy of referring to Jesus by Islamic name





Indonesia has officially changed a decades-old state policy of referring to Christian holidays by their Islamic names, such as Isa Messiah for Jesus Christ. President Joko Widodo signed a presidential decree to mark the change to accommodate the country's Christian population, which has the largest Muslim population in the world. Deputy Minister of Religion Saiful Rahmat Dasuki said the change came after Christian and Catholic communities requested that the names of some national holidays be updated, local media outlet VOI reported. reported. The decree impacts the names of four national holidays, aligning them with Christian beliefs in order to harmonize the terms of the holidays and adapt to community dynamics and legal considerations. Relevant holidays include the birth (Christmas), death (Good Friday), Resurrection (Easter) and ascension (Ascension) of Jesus Christ. The majority of Indonesians are considered progressive and moderate. Indonesia's constitution is based on the five principles of Pancasila which uphold the nation's belief in one God and social justice, humanity, unity and democracy for all, which guarantees religious freedom. However, many extremist groups in Indonesia oppose Pancasila. Churches often face opposition from groups who attempt to obstruct the construction of non-Muslim places of worship. Human Rights Watch previously said that more than 1,000 churches in the archipelago had been closed due to pressure from these groups. Indonesia is ranked No. 42 on Open Doors USA's 2024 Global Watch List, countries where Christians face the most extreme levels of persecution. The situation for Christians has deteriorated in recent years, with Indonesian society increasingly influenced by conservative interpretations of Islam. Polls consistently show that young people, in particular, hold conservative views, and regulations on Islamic dress are becoming more common, according to Open Doors USA. Many converts from Islam face pressure from their families. However, the intensity of the pressure depends on each family and location. Most pressure on Christian converts takes the form of isolation, verbal abuse and ostracization. Only a small percentage of converts face physical violence because of their Christian faith and may be forced to move to another part of Indonesia. Religious leaders and scholars have welcomed the decision to rename Isa Messiah as Jesus Christ, seeing it as a step towards reducing misunderstandings and friction between different religious communities. The Southeast Asian country has 20.4 million Protestants and 8.42 million Catholics, who together make up 10.58% of the population of 272.23 million, according to 2021 data from the General Directorate of the Department of Population and Civil Status (Dukcapil) of the Ministry of Interior. . Among Indonesia's population, 236.53 million (86.88%) identify as Muslim.

Free Religious Freedom Updates Join thousands of others to get the FREEDOM POST free newsletter, sent twice a week from The Christian Post.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.christianpost.com/news/indonesia-ends-policy-of-referring-to-jesus-by-islamic-name.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos