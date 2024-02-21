Tucker Carlson says Boris Johnson asked for $1 million for interview





February 20, 2024 at 2:27 p.m.

Tucker Carlson said Tuesday that former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a strong supporter of defending Ukraine against Russian invasion, agreed to an interview with the former Fox News host on the subject for the price of 'one million dollars. Carlson gave his first interview after his trip to Russia and a controversial interview with President Vladimir Putin to Glenn Beck on Blaze TV, denying that he supports authoritarian rule. At the same time, Carlson called Ukraine's defense against the Russian invasion a shakedown and money laundering scheme, and accused Johnson of being one of his many profiteers. “So I'm in Moscow, waiting to do this interview, we find out who did it, and I'm immediately exposed by this guy called Boris Johnson,” Carlson said. And Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something, so I asked for an interview with [Johnson]because he constantly denounces me. Tucker: “Boris Johnson calls me a tool of the Kremlin or something. So I asked for a meeting with Boris Johnson. Finally, one of his advisers answers me and tells me that he will talk to you but that it will cost a lot. a million dollars. He wants a million dollars. pic.twitter.com/Y7qADbx2H4 TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 20, 2024 Carlson said the answer had always been no, but because he is friends with many people who know the architect of Brexit, he tried to double down on his request after returning from his trip to Moscow. Finally, a counselor answered me and said, He'll talk to you, but it's going to cost you a million dollars. He wants a million US dollars, gold or bitcoin, this happened yesterday or two days ago! Carlson said to a visibly incredulous Beck. He will then explain his position on Ukraine. So he attacks me without explaining why I'm wrong, of course, or why he's right. Moreover, it is the one who, at the request of the American government, put an end to the peace agreement in Ukraine a year and a half ago, and who is for this reason responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. As Beck burst out laughing, Carlson said he couldn't believe it either. I said, I just interviewed Vladimir Putin, I'm not defending Putin, but [he] I didn't ask for a million dollars! So you are telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid, much inferior to Vladimir Putin. So this whole thing is a fucking shakedown. By all this, Tucker seemed to mean Western support for Ukraine's defense against invasion, while questioning the wisdom of additional spending. Why $60 billion? [Its] will not allow Ukraine to prevail over Russia. No honest person thinks it's going to work, Carlson said. This is a money laundering operation, many people involved make money from it, and if you make money from war you can deal with God on that. Because it's really immoral. Like it's really, really wrong. And many people are, including Boris Johnson. A message sent to the current prime minister's office on Tuesday was not immediately returned. Watch the full exchange in the embedded video above, and more of Carlson's interviews with Beck below: Tucker on NSA surveillance: “I got a call from a New York Times reporter asking me when I was interviewing Putin. And they would never have known. I didn't tell anyone. no one. They clearly did it again. They leaked it to the New York Times. in an attempt to derail the interview.” pic.twitter.com/tbzboGEjZ1 TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 20, 2024

