India's longest transport tunnel opens in Jammu, News, Latest News, Narendra Modi, PM Modi News





Srinagar: The country's longest transport tunnel on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) was inaugurated on Tuesday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he started the first electrified trains in the Kashmir Valley. “Prime Minister Modi was present in Jammu and he virtually stopped two electrified trains simultaneously – one from Srinagar to Sangaldan in the downward direction and the other from Sangaldan to Srinagar in the upward direction,” a senior railway official said. railroads. More than 100 schoolchildren and their teachers made the maiden voyage from each side as special guests. The official added that the Prime Minister also inaugurated the 48.1 km Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section. “This longest tunnel, 12.77 km long and known as T-50, is located between the Khari-Sumber section,” the official said. According to the Northern Railway (NR), trains can now run from Baramulla to Sangaldan via Banihal, which was earlier the last station or the original station. The T-50 is expected to be the most difficult of the 11 tunnels on the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangadal stretch. According to railway officials associated with the project, study work on the tunnel began around 1996, but the tender was awarded in December 2013, so it took around 10 years to make it operational. “All safety measures have been taken inside the tunnel for emergency situations. An evacuation tunnel has been constructed parallel to the T-50 to evacuate passengers in case of emergency,” an official said . “Every 375 meters, a connecting passage between the escape tunnel and the T-50 was made so that passengers could be brought to the escape tunnel and then transported to their desired destinations in vehicles,” he said. -he adds. The official told PTI that to fight a fire, water pipes were laid on both sides of the tunnel with an opening valve provided every 375 meters so that water could be sprayed on a train of the two sides to extinguish the flames. “Evacuation tunnels have also been created for other larger tunnels,” he said. According to NR officials, the opening of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section has brought them closer to realizing their dream of running a train from the Kasmir Valley in the north to Kanyakumari in the southern tip of the country. “Earlier, eight diesel trains (four on each side) were plying between Baramulla and Banihal. Today, Prime Minister Modi not only inaugurated the extension of Banihal road to Sangaldan via Khari and Samber, but also launched the first electrified trains on the line. the entire route from Baramulla to Sangaldan,” the official said. Today, eight electrified trains started running between Baramulla and Banihal and four of them were extended to Sangaldan. “The other four trains will also be extended to Sangaldan after a few months,” the official added. According to experts associated with the project, the first section of the USBRL — the Quazigund-Baramulla section — was operationalized by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2009. In July 2013, the Banihal-Quazigund section, which included commissioning of the 11.2 km long T-80 Pir Panjal tunnel, was opened. “Once the full USBRL opens in the coming months, passengers will be able to enjoy infrastructural marvels, such as the Chenab Bridge, the highest railway bridge in the world, and the Anji Bridge, which is the first cable-stayed bridge on the railways Indian Railways,” an NR official said, adding that the total length of the USBRL is 272 km and the project cost is Rs 41,119 crore.

